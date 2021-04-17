Mobile Collaborative Robots Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

The mobile collaborative robots market growth during the forecast period of 2020–2030 can be attributed to the increasing demand for mobile cobots from the automobile industry and rising preference for industrial automation solutions. Owing to the increasing government initiatives, the market generated $543.3 million in 2019, and during the forecast period, the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3%, to reach $6.8 billion by 2030.

Such robots assist in mundane and repetitive manual tasks with their ability to travel the factory floor autonomously.The expansion of the mobile collaborative robots market will be driven primarily by the industrial sector, which is adopting automation solutions at a large scale. The increasing demand for automation solutions is because of the growing focus on higher productivity, laborer shortage, high labor costs, and increasing complexity of manufacturing processes.

Furthermore, developing nations, including India and China, are adopting collaborative robots to improve their productivity and manufacture products that match international standards. The laborer shortage in these emerging economies has also led to an increase in the demand for automation solutions. The growing automotive industry would be another driving force adding to the growth of the mobile collaborative robots market during the forecast period.

