Mobile Campaign Management Platform Market is expected to reach ~US$ 4.2 Bn by 2027

Global Mobile Campaign Management Platform Market: Overview

According to a new market report pertaining to the global mobile campaign management platform market published by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile campaign management platform market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.2 Bn by 2027. The mobile campaign management platform market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027.

Growth of the mobile campaign management platform market can be attributed to the high demand for mobile-based marketing platforms and exponential growth in smartphone subscribers. North America is anticipated to lead the global mobile campaign management platform market, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Predictive Analytics and Analysis of Buying Behavior to Improve Marketing Strategies

Companies are adopting mobile campaign management platforms to reach the right customers at the right time. A mobile campaign management platform helps enterprises gain customer insights and take strategic decisions for the business, based on the analysis obtained from the software. The mobile campaign management platform market is being fueled by the increasing adoption of smartphones. Companies are engaging with maximum number of customers through smartphones and mobile applications.

The availability of advanced networks improves the performance of mobile campaign management platforms. Companies are deploying these platforms with the increasing use of 5G technology, which can easily integrate with smartphones and smoothly run on advanced 5G networks to improve application performance. A mobile campaign management platform helps increase awareness about new products, improving the marketing strategy of a company. This is expected to drive the demand for mobile campaign management platforms during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Mobile Campaign Management Platform Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global mobile campaign management platform market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the mobile campaign management platform market with a share of ~36% in 2018, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of ~11% during the forecast period. Huge adoption of mobile marketing techniques by the retail industry is one of the major factors responsible for market growth in the region. The mobile campaign management platform market in Europe is expected to expand at a rate of ~11% during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for mobile-based marketing tools and platforms. The mobile campaign management platform markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global mobile campaign management platform market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the mobile campaign management platform market.

Mobile Campaign Management Platform Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile campaign management platform market. Key players profiled in the report include Braze, Inc., Brus Media, Comarch SA