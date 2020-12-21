Mobile Biometric Authentication Identification Market 2021 To Witness Rapid Economic Growth – Apple Inc., IDEMIA, Nuance Communications, Inc., NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics

This market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analysed and discussed in this report. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.

Mobile biometric authentication and identification market will grow at a CAGR of 13.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing adoption of conducting financial transactions through mobile devices is an essential factor driving the mobile biometric authentication and identification market.

The major players covered in mobile biometric authentication and identification market report are Apple Inc., IDEMIA, Nuance Communications, Inc., NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, Gemalto NV, BIO-key: FUJITSU, ImageWare Systems, Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Applied Recognition, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, Neurotechnology, M2SYS Technology – KernellÓ Inc., VoicePIN.com Sp. z o.o., Verint VoiceVault Voice Authentication; Aware, Inc.; Mobbeel; Veridium Ltd., Fingerprint Cards, ValidSoft; Egis Technology Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Mobile Biometric Authentication and Identification Market, By Modality (Market Statistics, Multimodal Biometric), Application (Access Control, Mobile Banking/Payment, Authentication, Others), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Travel and Immigration, Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic, Military and Defense, Others), Component (Fingerprint Readers, Scanners, Cameras, Software), Offering (Hardware, Software), Functionality Type (Contact, Noncontact, Combined), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

