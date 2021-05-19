Mobile BI Market Analysis 2021 Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Limitations, Top Companies, Countries, & Forecast 2027

Mobile BI Market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The market analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. An all-inclusive Mobile BI report provides complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Mobile BI market report can be explored in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type and application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market survey report is an outcome of incessant efforts lead by clued-up forecasters, innovative analysts and bright researchers who indulge in detailed and attentive research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. Mobile BI report also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions.

Global mobile BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to rise in importance of mobile enterprise application platform and growing popularity of representational state transfer application programming interfaces.

Mobile business intelligence (BI) is the capacity to access BI-related information on mobile devices, such as KPIs, company metrics and dashboards. The mobile BI idea dates back to the early 1990s when mobile phones usage started to spread. Mobile BI’s early proponents instantly understood the ability of mobile phones to simplify the distribution to mobile or remote employees of business-critical information. It wasn’t until the arrival of the smartphone, however, that mobile BI started generating extensive attention.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major competitors operating in the Mobile BI market are: Microsoft, Oracle, MicroStrategy Incorporated., SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Information Builders, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Phocas Ltd, AtScale, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Kyvos Insights., InetSoft Technology Corp., Ducen IT, Datameer, BellaDati, Sisense Inc., Exago Incorporated among others.

Global Mobile BI Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Mobile BI market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behaviour that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global Mobile BI market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Mobile BI Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the Mobile BI market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of Mobile BI market, which includes global GDP growth rate, new projects across the verticals, various end-use industries growth rate. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on Mobile BI market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

Mobile BI Geographic Market Analysis:

The latest business intelligence report analyses the Mobile BI market in terms of market reach and customer base in key geographic market regions. The Mobile BI market can be geographically divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This section of the report provides an accurate assessment of the Mobile BI market presence in the major regions. It defines the market share, market size, sales, distribution network and distribution channels for each regional segment.

