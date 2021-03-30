Mobile Application Development Platform Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global mobile application development platform market size grew at a CAGR of around 26% during 2015-2020. Mobile application development platform (MADP) refers to software that assists businesses to rapidly build, test, deploy, debug, and run mobile applications. It tests targeted applications and develops several installable software bundles, such as codes, binaries, and assets. These applications are either delivered to application stores or pre-installed during the production of mobiles. MADP offers front-end development tools, mobile backend as a service (BaaS), and management tools for application programming interfaces (APIs).

Market Trends:

The positive growth of the global MADP market can be attributed to the rising dependence of consumers on smartphones. In addition to this, MADP is being increasingly employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and healthcare sectors to create easily accessible applications. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry and rapid digitalization are encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop their applications. Besides this, developers are introducing advanced MADPs that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-channel applications, which is supporting the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global market. Some of the major players in the market are Appcelerator Inc. (Axway Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Temenos AG and ViaSat Inc.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. Cloud-Based

2. On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

1. Network Security

2. Web Security

3. Email Security

4. Database and Cloud Security

5. Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

1. Small and Medium Enterprises

2. Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. BFSI

2. Aerospace and Defense

3. Healthcare

4. IT and Telecom

5. Retail

6. Travel and Hospitality

7. Media and Entertainment

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

