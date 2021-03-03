Mobile Analytics Market Survey Report 2021 Along With Statistics, Forecasts Till 2026

The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

Mobile analytics solutions are useful in identifying meaningful patterns in data that is exclusively generated from mobile sources, such as mobile applications, mobile platforms, and mobile internet browsing. In the current market scenario, the term mobile analytics is used by various organizations to describe different types of data discovery. In the study, three major applications Application Analytics, Campaign/Marketing Analytics, and Service/Performance Analytics were considered.

Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745247/mobile-analytics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

OpenText Corporation, Facebook Inc., GoodData Corporation, Google LLC, Tune Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corp., GateB AG, Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), AppsFlyer Ltd

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Mobile Analytics market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

The Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– Retailers are using mobile as a major marketing platform. The retail sector, especially e-commerce operations are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions.

– Efforts of the e-commerce companies to create personalized shopping experience are expected to draw huge revenues to the mobile analytics market, globally.

– According to Tableau’s Retail Analytics Trends for 2019, the entire retail industry is transforming from being product focused to being customer focused, so there is a need for customer metrics.

– Other trends, like 5G networks, are allowing retailers to take a leap forward. Daily flash sales reporting and AI providing tangible business value are set to increase the demand for mobile analytics in retail.

Competitive Landscape

– April 2019 – OpenText announced that Pandora, the largest streaming audio provider in the US, selected OpenText Media Management as the asset storage and management application for its audio and display advertising.

– March 2019 – GoodData announced an expanded partnership with Vertica, an industry-leading analytical database, to build the broadest range of deployment models, to continue the companys mission to provide flexibility and openness with their embedded analytical applications.

– July 2018 – TUNE unveiled updates to TUNE Links, a powerful solution that connects, routes, and measures marketing activities across audience touchpoints with a single measurement link.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745247/mobile-analytics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21

Mobile Analytics Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Mobile Analytics market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Mobile Analytics market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Mobile Analytics Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com