Mobile 3D Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-3M Company, HTC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Mobile 3D Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Mobile 3D market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Mobile 3D industry.

The mobile 3D market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.60%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– Global smartphone and notebook usage have witnessed a rapid increase. The increase has been augmented by the broader adoption of internet services, improved speed, and focus on digitalization among the countries. 3D has been part of such innovation and has been helped by technological developments in processors, chips, and memory capacities.

Top Leading Companies of Global Mobile 3D Market are The 3M Company, HTC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Qualcomm Inc.

Market Overview

Gaming Applications are Expected to Account for the Largest Share

– The increased proliferation of video games and other video content on a 3D mainstream technology is driving the market. The rising demand for 3D video games is considered as a major trend.

– The mobile gaming industry is expected to have the highest market share among all other sectors of gaming. According to mediakix, by 2021, mobile gaming (which includes tablets) is expected to account for over half (59%) of the entire gaming market.

– Moreover, the revenue growth for the mobile gaming industry is expected to reach 736% in 2021 from 2012.

– With the growth of the mobile gaming industry, 3D games may be in demand, owing to 3D-enabled devices and the games with user interface (UI) as 3D. Thus, the gaming application may hold the largest market for the mobile 3D market in a few years from now.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile 3D market is highly concentrated, as these products are in the initial stage of being brought in the commercial stream, the market for these products is highly localized in the regions with higher consumer purchasing power. The cost of the product is higher in the initial stages and the product is most likely to be used by professional users. Some of the key players in the market are 3M Company, HTC Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., and NVidia Corporation, among others.

– March 2019 – NVIDIA announced that it is preparing to move its mobile (laptop) Kepler GPUs and 3D vision to legacy status, ending mainstream graphics driver support for these products.

