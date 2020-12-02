Mobile 3D Market 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 2027, Trending Report

The ever rising demand for 3D videos, movies and games could be considered a major trend that is driving the global mobile 3D market. The constant evolution taking place in 3D technologies, such as the introduction of autostereoscopic solutions, could be considered a factor that led to the introduction of 3D technology into mobile devices. Some of the major players manufacturing 3D mobiles are 3M, Amazon, Amobee, Apple, Cooliris, Eon Reality, Hitachi, HTC, Imagination Technologies, Inmobi, Intel, LG, Masterimage, Microoled, Microvision, Motorola, Movidius, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Yuvsoft.

The naked eye views objects in a three dimensional form. In a bid to capitalize on this and increase sales, major industries across the globe introduced movies & games in a 3D form. 3D technology has redefined entertainment by offering customers a truly engrossing and high definition experience. Film producers create this effect by shooting with two cameras, each replicating the view of one eye. In 2002, Sharp Corporation launched Sharp Move SH251iS- the world’s first commercial 3D enabled mobile phone. These phones were a huge success in the Japanese market. The aim of this report is to provide an insight into the global mobile 3D market, with current and projected trends, and to carry out an in-depth analysis of the market’s potential. This report analyzes opportunities in developed and emerging economies so that companies can make strategic decisions and gain competitive edge.

The segments covered in this report include market analysis by components, by applications and by geography. The segments covered under components include mobile devices, device components and image sensors. The applications segment for the mobile 3D market consists of 3D mobile gaming, 3D mobile advertisements, 3D mobile projections, 3D mobile maps & navigation, 3D mobile digital content, 3D mobile animation and 3D mobile device projection. Based on geography, the global mobile 3D market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits

This report provides insights on various 3D mobile components and their applications

The drivers and restraints of the mobile 3D market have been discussed in detail

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis would facilitate stakeholders in making strategic decisions by providing them with insights about current market conditions and important factors

Analysis of key market players and their strategies has been provided in the report in order to help understand the competitive landscape of the market

Mobile 3D market segmentation has been conducted based on applications, components and geographic locations, which would assist companies in deciding on the segments of importance

Analysis of the current market scenario as well as the future estimations through 2013-2020 would assist stakeholders in understanding the future prospects of the mobile 3D market

Key Market Segments

Market By Components

Mobile Devices

3D Enabled Smart Phones

3D Enabled Tablets

3D Enabled Notebooks

Other 3D Enabled Devices

Device Components

Image Sensors

Market By Application

3D Mobile Gaming

3D Mobile Advertisements

3D Mobile Projections

3D Mobile Maps & Navigation

3D Mobile Digital Content

3D Mobile Animation

3D Mobile Device Projection

