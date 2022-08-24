Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will characteristic Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob being compelled to confront his emotions and motivations. Pic credit score: Studio Bones

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date is on October 5, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the brand new season from Japan, subtitled and dubbed, in additional than 200 international locations and territories world wide.

On August 7, 2022, the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 OP trailer video was launched. The opening theme tune is titled “1” and carried out by Mob Choir. The ED (ending) “Cobalt” may even be carried out by the Mob Choir, as nicely.

アニメ「モブサイコ100 Ⅲ」キャラクターPV：テル / Mob Psycho 100 III Character Trailer “TERU” ver

On June 6, 2022, Crunchyroll introduced that it had acquired the worldwide rights for streaming Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 screened the primary two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The occasion passed off at San Jose, California from August 5 to August 7, 2022.

This superb key very important for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was launched on July 4, 2022. Pic credit score: Mob Psycho / Twitter

On October 19, 2021, the anime TV collection was formally confirmed to be in manufacturing with the announcement of, “Prepared Get, Wake Your Psyche Up, MOB!”

On April 12, 2022, the official Mob Psycho 100 Twitter account teased one other announcement for Might 12, 2022. “Do you know Might twelfth is MOB’s birthday?” they tweeted. “You may wish to make a remark of that date…”

Shortly after the clock struck midnight in Japan on Might 12, 2022, voice actor Setsuo Ito posted this artwork celebrating Mob’s birthday. Pic credit score: Setsuo Ito

On that date, the official web site confirmed the time-frame for the third season and likewise launched a brand new Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 trailer with English subtitles.

It was really identified upfront that the anime TV present would premiere in 2022 since a personality designer for the third season leaked the time-frame. (See the discharge date part beneath for predictions and additional evaluation.)

A number of the returning Japanese Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 forged have been confirmed:

Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata

Uki Satake as Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura as Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara

Japanese voice actors Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakurai, Akio Ohtsuka, Miyu Irino, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka are all returning to play Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob, Arataka Reigen, Ekubo, Ritsu Kageyama, and Teruki Hanazawa, respectively.

When the third season was initially introduced, everybody concerned with the collection celebrated.

“Manufacturing announcement for the third season of the anime…! I’m so grateful,” mentioned Mob Psycho 100 manga creator ONE. “Due to the creativity and ingenuity of the manufacturing crew, the anime model has change into an exquisite work that stands by itself as Anime Mob.”

It’s additionally been confirmed that Bones studio B director Yuzuru Tachikawa (Demise Parade) is returning as Government Director whereas Takahiro Hasui (Sk8 the Infinity episode director) would be the major Director.

“It’s been a bit of over two years because the second season in 2019, and at last! Eventually! We’re able to announce the manufacturing of the third season to you!” mentioned the chief director. “We’ve additionally welcomed new workers members, and we’ll be engaged on it with much more energy, so please watch the PV and get excited! Mob-kun!”

“It’s been three years since Mob Psycho 100 was animated. I participated within the final collection as a director. This time, I will likely be taking part in a special place to assist govt director Tachikawa,” mentioned the brand new director. “I’d prefer to make Mob Psycho extra fascinating and daring. I’ll proceed to work on the anime for this season with out altering the style of the previous. Please wait a bit of longer till it airs. Please look ahead to Mob Psycho 100 3!”

In any other case, a lot of the major workers is returning for his or her respective roles once more. Author Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen) is writing the collection composition. Artist Yoshimichi Kameda (One Punch Man, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is the character designer. Composer Kenji Kawai (Destiny keep/evening, No Weapons Life, World Set off) is creating the music with Kazuhiro Wakabayashi (Godzilla: Singular Level) as sound director.

Artwork director Ryou Kouno, shade designer Shihoko Nakayama, pictures director Mayuku Furumoto, and editor Kiyoshi Hirose are all returning, as nicely.

The important thing visible for the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 anime that was launched on October 19, 2021. Pic credit score: Yoshimichi Kameda

The preliminary announcement of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was dealt with in an fascinating vogue. Anime followers watching Twitter knew the announcement was proper across the nook since a mysterious countdown had been pointing towards 8 AM EST tomorrow, October 19, 2021.

What’s extra, the anime director, major voice actor, and official Twitter web page had all been teasing an upcoming announcement associated to the franchise.

The Mob Psycho 100 anime celebrated its fifth anniversary on July 11, 2021. The official tweet famous that the third stage play was in Summer time 2021 however then started teasing that one thing extra could be introduced sooner or later.

“Third stage play is on its approach and who is aware of what’s in retailer…? … Keep tuned!!!” tweeted the official account in English.

Then the official account started tweeting screenshots of the anime the place the characters have been referencing numbers with their fingers. Beginning with quantity 6, the countdown grew to become extra artistic by utilizing a calendar. The quantity 7 used the seventh Division constructing, and 10 used a quantity on {a magazine} cowl. Beginning on October 10, 2021, the countdown started utilizing simply numbers starting with 91%.

When the quantity 100 was displayed they made everybody anticipate an agonizing minute earlier than dropping the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 announcement trailer.

Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou additionally chimed in when the Mob Psycho 100 countdown began. He performs the primary position of Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob.

“It’s been 5 years since then… I used to be thrilled to look at the printed. Many individuals heard my voice for the primary time. Thanks a lot on your assist!” the actor tweeted. “We’re working arduous on the stage each day!

“And …”? ??”

A number of days later, Mob Psycho 100 anime director Yuzuru Tachikawa retweeted the official account and acknowledged, “Please assist us.”

The director even made a comic book concerning the third stage play which was much more on the nostril with the teasing. The comedian appeared to indicate that one thing large was coming moreover the stage play and Reigen was too silly to understand it. The director’s comedian additionally stands out because the stage play director is Keita Kawajiri (Sugarboy), not Tachikawa.

The anime director acknowledged on his private Twitter web page that he started engaged on a brand new anime mission originally of 2021.

“Getting ready for brand new work ← NEW! !!” states the director’s Twitter bio.

Followers have been ready a very long time for any replace on the third season. A Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode was launched in late 2019 (see beneath for extra particulars).

The second season appeared to supply a strong ending with an epic conclusion. However the Mob Psycho 100 manga’s ending was not completed by the anime, which meant that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was needed.

The largest impediment to creating Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was the obvious restricted supply materials because of the Mob Psycho 100 manga ending again in 2017. However… it seems there may be quite a lot of wiggle room.

Thus, an excellent adaptation of the ending actually relies on the pacing of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and whether or not or not anime studio Bones decides to considerably develop on the motion sequences whereas staying trustworthy to the supply materials. In any case, the remaining story arcs within the manga collection don’t appear that lengthy at first look.

The second season was produced by Bones studio B director Yuzuru Tachikawa and the identical workers from the primary season.

Previously, Tachikawa has overtly mentioned how “Mob Psycho 100 could be very receptive to new concepts.”

“The massive query was: how may I hold the variation trustworthy to the supply? I drew a large clean—actually, I don’t suppose anyone had a clear-cut thought of what an adaptation would appear like,” Tchikawa instructed Crunchyroll again in 2016.

“However, whereas I used to be fretting over how I’d method the variation, I got here to the belief that the present could be a possibility to check out numerous new concepts.”

In fact, when Tachikawa mentioned that, he was centered on new visible concepts for the animation, not increasing the anime’s plot past the manga. The anime has been fairly trustworthy to the manga though there are some modifications.

This text supplies every thing that’s identified about Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is understood for sure.

Why the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date is in October 2022

On August 7, 2022, Studio Bones and Warner Bros. Japan formally confirmed that the precise Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date was on October 5, 2022.

From a monetary perspective, the prospects for a 3rd season at all times appeared good because the first season of the anime did nicely, beating all three seasons of My Hero Academia.

With 4,749 copies offered in its first week in Japan, Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 really posted Blu-Ray/DVD field set gross sales numbers similar to Assault On Titan Season 3 (see our article on the Assault On Titan Season 4 Half 3 launch date for the newest data on the AoT anime).

Sadly, the second season of Mob Psycho 100 didn’t do practically as nicely in Japan. The second season’s BD Quantity 1 solely offered 1,690 copies in its first week, which could clarify the large delay in Warner Bros. Japan greenlighting Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 for manufacturing.

Needless to say throughout this timeframe the anime trade shifted from disc gross sales to streaming income being the most important monetary issue. So, it’s not too stunning when newer anime sequels promote fewer field units.

On the finish of the primary season, Season 2 was teased by an after-credits image of Dimple “season-ing” two mushrooms. Sadly, the second season’s finale episode didn’t give anime followers the same trace of what’s to come back, however the best way it ended virtually begs for a sequel.

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date was not initially specified by the announcement on October 19, 2021. As an alternative, the transient Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 trailer merely mentioned, “Coming quickly.”

However then a purported character designer for the third season revealed in his Twitter bio that the printed was deliberate for 2022.

Twitter bio of character designer for Mob Psycho 100. Pic credit score: Twitter

From a timing perspective, studio availability is absolutely the most important issue. Bones is split up into a number of studios, lettered A via E.

In between the 2 seasons of Mob Psycho 100, Studio B solely produced one different anime, the 2017 Blood Blockade Battlefront & Past.

My Hero Academia Season 5 and the 2021 My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission film are being produced by Studio C. In 2021, Studio Bones additionally launched Netflix’s Godzilla: Singular Level anime, The Case Research of Vanitas anime, and the Sk8 The Infinity anime (a sequel has been introduced however it’s unclear whether or not it’s Sk8 The Infinity Season 2 or a film mission).

Though the third season of Mob Psycho 100 was introduced in October 2021, on the time it was unsure whether or not Studio B was already scheduled for an additional mission earlier than producing the third season. Thus, Anime Geek efficiently predicted that an announcement could be made in Might 2022 and that the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date could be in Fall 2022.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will end your complete story from the manga. Pic credit score: ONE

Mob Psycho 100 anime in comparison with the manga: Numbering the chapters isn’t so easy

The story for the anime relies on the Mob Psycho 100 manga collection by One Punch Man creator ONE. Began in 2012, the manga collection reached its ending with Chapter 101 in December 2017. The ultimate chapter was launched as a part of Quantity 16, which got here out in July 2018.

Sadly, the official English translation of the manga collection is much behind the anime’s story. Solely two volumes have been launched as of April 2, 2019, with Quantity 3 scheduled to launch on July 9, 2019.

For these needing a refresher on Mob Psycho 100 Season 1, a 60-minute recap film known as Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic is at the moment out there on Crunchyroll.

It’s not only a compilation film since about one-fourth of the movie is new animation sequences that includes Reigen.

The ending of the primary season corresponded with the story occasions in Chapter 50 of Quantity 6.

At face worth, that left solely 51 chapters for Season 2 to adapt with 13 episodes, which doesn’t appear to go away a lot room for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, however in actuality, there are 215 chapters in complete.

(Needless to say some chapters are very brief or drawn creator’s feedback concerning the making of the manga.)

The explanation for the chapter numbering discrepancy is as a result of ONE began closely utilizing sub-chapters of various web page lengths starting with Chapter 60 and past.

This alliterative method to numbering the chapters was aesthetically pleasing because it allowed the manga to achieve the climax with Chapter 100, which is an allusion to when the facility of ???% takes full management of Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob.

The ultimate 10 chapters comprise virtually a 3rd of your complete story with three story arcs. For instance, Chapter 90 has 12 sub-chapters, Chapter 97 has 13 sub-chapters, Chapter 98 has 12 sub-chapters, and Chapter 100 has 17 sub-chapters (100.1 via 100.17).

Together with sub-chapters, the primary season really tailored 57 chapters. By the top of January 2019, the primary episode of Season 2 tailored 4 chapters (51, 51.5, 52, and 52.5), and Season 2 Episodes 2 and three tailored about eight chapters. Season 2 Episode 4 tailored a bit of over six chapters and ended firstly of Chapter 64.

Episode 5: Discord ~Decisions~ finds its title identify from Chapter 65 so the episode tailored chapters 64 via 67. The whole world domination story arc centered on the largescale battle with Claw was dealt with in solely six episodes.

All in all, the second season was averaging about 5 chapters per episode. If Bones had tailored the story any additional it could have required that the anime enhance the pacing to Tokyo Ghoul: re-like lengths, which might have enormously upset anime followers.

Due to this fact, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is absolutely doable based mostly on the place studio Bones discovered a stopping level for the second season. The ending scene was based mostly on the primary half of Chapter 92.2, which leaves 65 chapters unadapted. That’s simply sufficient chapters to cap off the story with the third season.

The Reigen manga shifts gears away from Mob. Pic credit score: ONE

Mob Psycho 100 manga sequel Reigen: The Man With Max 131 Religious Energy focuses on different characters

In March 2018, ONE launched a Mob Psycho 100 sequel known as Reigen: The Man With Max 131 Religious Energy (Reigen: Reikyuchi Max 131 no Otoko) on Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app.

Initially scheduled to launch in mid-January, the primary revealed quantity went on sale in Japan on February 19, 2019. At one time, some experiences claimed Reigen Quantity 2 was within the works and that it could be labeled as Quantity 200%, however it seems that the Reigen manga ended already with solely 9 chapters.

Thus far, an English translation of the Reigen manga has not been introduced. Fan-made scanlation tasks have picked up the Reigen manga and accomplished translating the story.

Warning: The next accommodates spoilers for the way forward for Mob.

As is perhaps guessed by the title, the brand new manga tells the story of Arataka Reigen and the Spirits and Such Session Workplace. It’s apparently a direct sequel that takes place after the occasions of Mob Psycho 100 however the focus is on totally different characters.

The primary chapter does briefly point out {that a} a lot happier Mob is now a third-year center faculty learning for his highschool entrance exams, however apart from that transient apart the Reigen manga makes it clear that Mob is “not even within the manga this time.”

The story is basically instructed from the angle of highschool woman Kurata Tome, head of the Telepathy Membership. Tome hides her true after-school job with Reigen from her “normie” associates.

Though Tome’s job description is restricted to secretary duties, she needs to exit within the subject with Reigen and jumps on the likelihood when given the chance by former Tremendous 5 member Katsuya Serizawa.

What are the possibilities of a Reigen anime gracing our TV screens sooner or later? It actually relies on the recognition of the primary anime and whether or not ONE decides to go with the brand new manga’s story with a fuller sequel. However it could possibly be argued that the story may function an epilogue launched after Season 3 as a Reigen OVA episode.

The important thing visible artwork for Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2. Pic credit score: Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode has everybody taking a trip

The 2019 Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode was a “utterly new work” by manga creator ONE. Animation studio BONES and director Tachikawa Yuzuru (who produced the storyboard for the primary two seasons) returned for producing this second OVA episode.

The title for the brand new OVA episode was Mob Psycho 100 Dai Ikkai Rei to ka Sōdansho Ianryokō ~Kokoro Mitasu Iyashi no Tabi~ (Mob Psycho 100: The First Spirits and Such Firm Journey ~A Journey that Mends the Coronary heart and Heals the Soul~). The official web site supplied the story synopsis/abstract for the OVA episode.

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the most recent member of the Spirits and Such Session Workplace workers, Serizawa, make a journey as much as a secluded scorching spring known as Ibogami Scorching Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen occurred to get a request from the matron there to find the reality behind the unusual rumors going round there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru additionally take part on this journey and the six of them head out on this tremendous stress-free journey to the recent spring. However on their approach there, Reigen and Serizawa begin nodding off on the prepare and in some way get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

So, sure, the MP 100 anime actually is receiving an compulsory scorching springs episode. It’s not too outlandish because the timeline for the manga’s story permits quite a lot of wiggle room because the remaining story arcs not lined by the anime adaptation do have loads of time gaps.

The second OVA episode premiered at a particular advance screening at an occasion held on July 7, 2019. Value members Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakurai, and Takanori Hoshino appeared on the occasion. The Season 2 Blu-Ray/DVD field set volumes, which launched on April third and twenty fourth, contained lottery varieties for successful advance tickets to this screening.

Crunchyroll has introduced that the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode will likely be premiering at Crunchyroll Expo 2019, which is going down in San Jose, California over the Labor Day weekend (August thirtieth via September 1st). The unique screening for Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode commenced worldwide (besides Asia) simulcast streaming on the Crunchyroll streaming app. The OVA episode may even debut as a Blu-Ray and DVD launch on the identical day.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 spoilers (Plot abstract/synopsis)

Notice: This text assumes that the third season will decide up with the center of manga Chapter 92.2 to start with of Quantity 13.

The final time we watched Mob, the epic battle in opposition to Claw boss Toichiro Suzuki resulted within the development of the Divine Tree in Spice Metropolis. Simply as all of a sudden as the enormous broccoli sprung to life so did cults desirous to worship the oddity.

With the assistance of umbrella-carrying Katsuya Serizawa, Reigen resumes his work on the company however poor Mob doesn’t know what to do with himself. Mob does notice that women are beginning to concentrate to him and he lets that focus go to his head.

Whereas exterior threats play a big position in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, it’s Mob’s fears involving women and rejection that play the bigger position. Pic credit score: Studio Bones

Drawn by information experiences of the Divine Tree, a yokai hunter named Haruaki Amakusa involves Spice Metropolis to trace down the Hyakki, a company for religious monsters.

Whereas not an ESPer himself, Amakusa can sense yokai and he channels the spirit of Mumbo Leap whereas wielding a sword. Sadly, he’s not that highly effective since taking down a yokai can take him three days.

Reigen, Mob, and Serizawa determine to assist Amakusa destroy the yokai headquarters. There, they confront the Nice Yokai King and the power from these defeated yokai find yourself being absorbed by the Divine Tree.

This isn’t good since Mob and Reigen finally notice that the roots from the rising broccoli tree have been slowly devouring Spice Metropolis.

“The Vortex of Insanity is approaching to chop via this Chain Of Unhappiness!” The oddly-dressed “Hunter of Evil” Haruaki Amakusa has problem convincing Reigen to take him significantly due to his overly grandiose speech habits. Pic credit score: ONE

Mob is finally satisfied to change into the chief of the Psycho Helmet cult, however earlier than he may introduce himself an imposter debuted. Mob is jealous of the reward and a focus heaped on the imposter, however it’s not too lengthy earlier than he realizes one thing rotten lurked behind the Divine Tree worshippers.

It seems the Psycho Helmet cult was brainwashing folks utilizing powder produced from the enormous broccoli. Mob and Reigen determine to chop down the Divine Tree however the particular person secretly manipulating the Psycho Helmet cult from the shadows sicks the brainwashed hordes on them.

This particular person tries to persuade Mob to affix forces and rule collectively as Lord Psycho Helmet. Mob is sort of tempted when it’s proposed that Mob’s crush, Tsubomi Takane, will likely be extra more likely to settle for his confession of affection.

This confrontation turns into philosophical in nature due to opposing beliefs and morals, however it additionally turns into bodily when a military of Psycho Helmet clones descend on Mob.

Worse, the Divine Tree itself had change into sentient and tries to eat Mob! It’s solely via an act of self-sacrifice that Mob is saved from being devoured and the enormous broccoli finally ends up flying away.

The aftermath of the Divine Tree incident resulted in everybody in Spice Metropolis experiencing mass amnesia in order that they forgot what had transpired.

What transpires subsequent can’t be simply forgotten. Telepathy Membership chief Tome is upset that her membership hasn’t created any nice reminiscences and the apathy displayed by its members drives her to tears.

Everybody resolves to assist Tome contact precise aliens with telepathy. It really works so nicely that they find yourself having a celebration on an alien ship and one human even visits the alien homeworld!

Mob’s fears of rejection in the end present itself as a risk to the world. This ending is definitely foreshadowed by the OP/opening and ED/ending of Season 2. Pic credit score: ONE

Ultimately, the ultimate risk to Earth isn’t ESPers, aliens, or supernatural beings making an attempt world domination.

The last word risk is posed by Mob himself and his fears relating to being rejected by his pre-ex-girlfriend Tsubomi. A tragedy releases ???% on the world and this horrible energy goes on a rampage in quest of Tsubomi.

All of his highly effective associates fail to cease him, so it’s as much as Reigen to assist Mob confront his emotions whereas surviving the bodily abuse that ???% hurls at him. However the ultimate battle for management is between Mob and ???% within the mindscape.

Sadly, anime followers must wait till the Mob Psycho Season 3 launch date to look at how the ending wraps up the story. Keep tuned!