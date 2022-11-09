Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6 screenshots, story synopsis hint that the real enemy is not Ekubo

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 screenshot, that includes a freaked-out Ekubo in “God Mode”. Pic credit score: Studio Bones

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6 launch date is on November 9, 2022, on Tokyo MB and BS Fuji in Japan.

The official web site for the anime adaptation of ONE’s Mob Psycho 100 motion, comedy, supernatural manga launched a synopsis and screenshots for Episode 6 titled “Divine Tree 3 ~Ekubo Is~”. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the anime worldwide (excluding Asia) within the unique Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.

What’s the plot of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6?

Ekubo’s response to Mob’s new favourite shirt causes Mob’s demeanor to vary utterly. Mob realizes that Ekubo was proper all alongside and he was by no means getting in style hastily. It was all in his thoughts. Mob’s stress degree reaches 100%, however as an alternative of utilizing his powers towards Ekubo, he unleashes them skyward.

Ekubo realizes that Mob would by no means harm him and that he’s gone about issues the incorrect means. Ekubo and Mob speak about their true intentions and make up. Mob collapses to the bottom because of the reality he makes use of up all of his psychic power and Ekubo is pressured to begin to carry Mob dwelling.

Nevertheless, the Divine Tree has been ready for the very second Ekubo lowered his guard and launched his maintain on the Divine Tree. The Divine Tree has gained its personal consciousness and it gained’t go down simply. It has each intention of surviving. The true enemy is now the Divine Tree and the one one standing between it and Mob is Ekubo.

Will Ekubo have the ability to defeat the Divine Tree? You’ll have to attend till Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 with a view to discover out!

What’s the plot of Mob Psycho 100 III?

The story will discover new developments in Mob’s on a regular basis lifetime of going to highschool and his part-time job as an exorcist. Mob, Aratake Reigen, and the latest member of their staff, Katsuya Serizawa, cope with the weird requests that come into Spirits and Such Consultations.

For many who want a refresher on who Katsuya Serizawa is – he’s a robust Esper and was one of many main members of Claw. As a result of he suffered from anxiousness he used to remain in his room and by no means went outdoors as a result of his psychic powers would develop into uncontrollable. This modified when Touchiro went to his room and gave him an umbrella in order that he may go outdoors whereas nonetheless feeling like he was secure “inside”. The umbrella turned his principal weapon and he was later appointed to be one of many Final 5 Members. After the Claw World Domination Arc, he joins up with Mob and Reigen.

In the meantime, the large broccoli tree, which was created by Mob’s powers, towers over the town heart and has develop into revered as a “divine tree” by the town’s residents. The Psycho Helmet cult begins to achieve recognition and round this time Ekubo mysteriously disappears. All indicators level to one thing fishy occurring inside the broccoli tree making Mob head out to analyze.

Who’re the forged members?

Mob Psycho 100 III forged members embody:

Setsuo Ito – Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Takahiro Sakurai – Arataka Reigen

Akio Ohtsuka – Ekubo

Miyu Irino – Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka – Teruki Hanazawa

Takanori Hoshino – Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki – Tome Kurata

Uki Satake – Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura – Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko Seki – Musashi Goda

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Tenga Onigawara

Mob Psycho 100 III’s opening theme tune is “1” and ending theme tune “Coblat” are each carried out by MOB CHOIR.

Who’re the members of the manufacturing staff?

Mob Psycho 100 III manufacturing staff members embody:

Govt Director – Yuzuru Tachikawa

Director – Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Canines, Sk8 the Infinity)

Animation – Studio Bones

Scriptwriter – Hiroshi Seko

Character Designer – Yoshimichi Kameda

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

Music Composer – Kenji Kawai

Artwork Director – Ryou Kouno

Shade Design – Shihoko Nakayama

Director of Images – Mayuku Furumoto

Editor – Kiyoshi Hirose

The place can I learn or watch Mob Psycho 100?

In 2012, ONE (additionally identified for the manga One Punch Man) launched the manga on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday service and in a while Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app in 2014. The manga resulted in December 2017, and the upcoming Season 3 is meant to cowl all of the arcs as much as the finale. Shogakukan gathered the manga’s chapters into volumes, with the final quantity launched in April 2018. The spin-off Mob Psycho 100: Reigen’s English model is revealed by Darkish Horse Comics.

You’ll be able to at the moment watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2 on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll plans to stream the third season in October. Each the unique Japanese model with subtitles and the English dub will probably be made accessible on the similar time worldwide (excluding Asia).

Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic occasion anime is at the moment streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, each the unique Japanese model with English subtitles and dubbed model can be found. You may also watch a live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 on Netflix!

