Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 3 reveals story synopsis, screenshots tease Mob becoming a cult leader

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 screenshot, that includes a blushing Mob, who most likely talked to Tsubomi. Pic credit score: @mobpsycho100.com

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode launch date is on October 19, 2022, on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in Japan.

Crunchyroll is simulcasting the anime worldwide (excluding Asia) within the authentic Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.

On October 18, 2022, the official web site for the anime adaptation of ONE’s Mob Psycho 100 motion, comedy, supernatural manga launched a synopsis and screenshots for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 titled “Getting Caught Up ~100%~”.

What’s the plot of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3?

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 screenshot, that includes Mob’s pals Ichi Mezato and Tome Kurata. Pic credit score: @mobpsycho100.com

Mob is in an excellent temper after speaking along with his crush Tsubomi for the primary time shortly. As he walks down the road he can’t assist however discover that each one the ladies are observing him. Does this imply his second of being standard has lastly arrived? Or is that this some unusual misunderstanding?

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 screenshot, that includes offended Ekubo. Pic credit score: @mobpsycho100.com

Reigen tries to persuade Mob that now’s the time for him to change into a guru (cult chief), however Mob has little interest in such issues. In the meantime, Ekubo has mysteriously disappeared. Simply what’s the artful ghost as much as this time?

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 screenshot, that includes Reigen convincing Mob to go purchase a pleasant outfit. Pic credit score: @mobpsycho100.com

Reigen notices that the Psycho Helmet Cult has managed to assemble an unimaginable quantity of followers. Pondering that these individuals are ready to worship Mob, Reigen encourages Mob to go to city with Teru to purchase a slick one-piece swimsuit, in order that he can look presentable when he goes to the cult assembly that he’s been invited to by his pals.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 3 screenshot, that includes Teru advising Mob to purchase one thing loopy. Pic credit score: @mobpsycho100.com

When Mob and Teru end their procuring and go to satisfy their pals on the appointed place they don’t present up. As a substitute, Psycho Helmet all of the sudden seems on a stage located in entrance of a giant crowd of individuals in Shinjuku. However who’s Psycho Helmet and why does he look identical to Mob?

Who’s Psycho Helmet?

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD

Mob Psycho 100 III manga web page that includes Mob Psycho Helmet. Pic credit score: Darkish Horse Comics

Psycho Helmet is a being that was born from the Divine Tree (which was created within the aftermath of Touichirou Suzuki and Mob’s battle). Dimple determined to merge with the roots of the Divine Tree in an effort to lastly accomplish his authentic purpose of turning into a god of the fashionable world. This merging spawned the plant-like being Psycho Helmet.

What’s the plot of Mob Psycho 100 III?

The story will discover new developments in Mob’s on a regular basis lifetime of going to high school and his part-time job as an exorcist. Mob, Aratake Reigen, and the most recent member of their workforce, Katsuya Serizawa, cope with the weird requests that come into Spirits and Such Consultations.

For individuals who want a refresher on who Katsuya Serizawa is – he’s a robust Esper and was one of many main members of Claw. As a result of he suffered from nervousness he used to remain in his room and by no means went exterior as a result of his psychic powers would change into uncontrollable. This modified when Touchiro went to his room and gave him an umbrella in order that he might go exterior whereas nonetheless feeling like he was secure “inside”. The umbrella turned his major weapon and he was later appointed to be one of many Final 5 Members. After the Claw World Domination Arc he joins up with Mob and Reigen.

In the meantime, the large broccoli tree, which was created by Mob’s powers, towers over town middle and has change into revered as a “divine tree” by town’s residents. The Psycho Helmet cult begins to achieve reputation and round this time Ekubo mysteriously disappears. All indicators level to one thing fishy happening throughout the broccoli tree making Mob head out to research.

Who’re the forged members?

Mob Psycho 100 III forged members embrace:

Setsuo Ito – Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Takahiro Sakurai – Arataka Reigen

Akio Ohtsuka – Ekubo

Miyu Irino – Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka – Teruki Hanazawa

Takanori Hoshino – Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki – Tome Kurata

Uki Satake – Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura – Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko Seki – Musashi Goda

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Tenga Onigawara

Mob Psycho 100 III’s opening theme music is “1” and ending theme music “Coblat” are each carried out by MOB CHOIR.

Who’re the members of the manufacturing workforce?

Mob Psycho 100 III manufacturing workforce members embrace:

Govt Director – Yuzuru Tachikawa

Director – Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Canine, Sk8 the Infinity)

Animation – Studio Bones

Scriptwriter – Hiroshi Seko

Character Designer – Yoshimichi Kameda

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

Music Composer – Kenji Kawai

Artwork Director – Ryou Kouno

Colour Design – Shihoko Nakayama

Director of Pictures – Mayuku Furumoto

Editor – Kiyoshi Hirose

The place can I learn or watch Mob Psycho 100?

In 2012, ONE (additionally recognized for the manga One Punch Man) launched the manga on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday service and afterward Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app in 2014. The manga led to December 2017, and the upcoming Season 3 is meant to cowl all of the arcs as much as the finale. Shogakukan gathered the manga’s chapters into volumes, with the final quantity launched in April 2018. The spin-off Mob Psycho 100: Reigen’s English model is printed by Darkish Horse Comics.

You possibly can at present watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2 on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll plans to stream the third season in October. Each the unique Japanese model with subtitles and the English dub can be made accessible on the identical time worldwide (excluding Asia).

Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic occasion anime is at present streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, each the unique Japanese model with English subtitles and dubbed model can be found. You can too watch a live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 on Netflix!

Are you having fun with Mob Psycho 100 III? Tell us within the remark part beneath!