Screenshot from the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 trailer, that includes Ritsu and the various sides of his persona. Pic credit score: Bones

On August 31, 2022, a trailer specializing in Mob’s brother, Ritsu, was launched on Warner Bros. Japan’s official YouTube channel hyping the upcoming third season of the TV anime of ONE’s Mob Psycho 100 manga, titled Mob Psycho 100 III.

The Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date is on October 5, 2022. In Japan, the TV present will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Fuji Japanese channels. Cartoon Community Japan will launch it starting October 7, 2022.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the collection worldwide (excluding Asia) because it airs in Japan in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

Mob Psycho 100 III’s opening and ending theme songs will each be carried out by MOB CHOIR. The opening theme track is titled “1” and the ending theme track is titled “Cobalt”.

You’ll be able to watch the trailer right here:

アニメ「モブサイコ100 Ⅲ」キャラクターPV：律 / Mob Psycho 100 III Character Trailer “RITSU” ver

Watch this video on YouTube Trailer for the upcoming anime Mob Psycho 100 III.

The trailer options clips from the anime’s first two seasons and reveals Ritsu’s development from admiring brother, fearful brother, envious brother, and at last to loving brother. Ritsu’s relationship along with his older brother Mob has by no means been simple from his perspective. Ever since they had been children Ritsu admired Mob’s telekinesis skills till that admiration turned to envy. When Mob makes use of his psychic powers to save lots of his brother however by chance hurts him, Ritsu begins to worry Mob.

Lastly, Ritsu begins to hate his brother for his superior skills and wishes to realize psychic powers no matter the associated fee. When Ritsu does ultimately achieve psychic powers (with a little bit assist from Ekubo) he discovers it isn’t all it’s cracked as much as be. Later, when Mob nonetheless saves his brother and reveals how apprehensive he was, even after Ritsu claimed to hate him, his emotions of hatred in direction of his brother as soon as once more shifted again to like and admiration.

Alternatively, from Mob’s perspective, he at all times felt responsible about how he by chance damage Ritsu whereas making an attempt to save lots of him along with his powers, and vowed to by no means use his powers in opposition to people in consequence. Mob by no means realized how conflicted his youthful brother felt about his lack of psychic powers and that he harbored envy in direction of Mob till he gained powers of his personal. When Mob found that Ritsu “hated” him he took issues in stride, believing himself to be deserving of that hatred as a result of he damage him up to now, however nonetheless exhibiting his care, love, and fear in direction of his youthful brother in the long run.

RELATED: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 OP trailer is psychedelic! Crunchyroll trailer teases October 2022 premiere

Who’re the solid members?

Mob Psycho 100 III solid members embody:

Setsuo Ito – Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Takahiro Sakurai – Arataka Reigen

Akio Ohtsuka – Ekubo

Miyu Irino – Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka – Teruki Hanazawa

Takanori Hoshino – Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki – Tome Kurata

Uki Satake – Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura – Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko Seki – Musashi Goda

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Tenga Onigawara

Who’re the members of the manufacturing crew?

Mob Psycho 100 III manufacturing crew members embody:

Govt Director – Yuzuru Tachikawa

Director – Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Canine, Sk8 the Infinity)

Animation – Studio Bones

Scriptwriter – Hiroshi Seko

Character Designer – Yoshimichi Kameda

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

Music Composer – Kenji Kawai

Artwork Director – Ryo Kono

Coloration Design – Shihoko Nakayama

Director of Images – Mayuku Furumoto

Editor – Kiyoshi Hirose

Key visible for the upcoming anime Mob Psycho 100 III, that includes Mob and Reigen. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The place can I learn or watch Mob Psycho 100?

In 2012, ONE (additionally recognized for the manga One Punch Man) launched the manga on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday service and afterward Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app in 2014. The manga resulted in December 2017, and the upcoming Season 3 is meant to cowl all of the arcs as much as the finale. Shogakukan gathered the manga’s chapters into volumes, with the final quantity launched in April 2018. The spin-off Mob Psycho 100: Reigen’s English model is revealed by Darkish Horse Comics.

You’ll be able to at present watch Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 and Season 2 on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll plans to stream the third season in October. Each the unique Japanese model with subtitles and the English dub can be made accessible on the similar time worldwide (excluding Asia).

Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic occasion anime is at present streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, each the unique Japanese model with English subtitles and dubbed model can be found. You too can watch a live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 on Netflix!