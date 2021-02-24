MMORPG Gaming Market Latest Trend, Demand and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the MMORPG Gaming market in its latest report titled, “MMORPG Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The MMORPG gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global MMORPG Gaming Market: Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, NCSOFT Corporation, Giant Interactive Group Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Amazon Game Studios, Nexon Co., Ltd., Jagex Limited, Bright Star Studios and Others.

Industry News:

– In May 2020, Dreamside Interactive has planned to hit Steam early access of Frozen Flame, which is a new action MMORPG game developed by the company. The company is also currently running a crowdfunding campaign and has raised over USD 115K to fund the game’s development.

– In April 2020, Bright Star Studios, a developer of next-generation social MMORPGs, announced a USD 700K pre-seed investment by Play Ventures. The funding has done with participation from Galaxy Interactive through its Galaxy EOS venture capital fund. The company will use the investment to expand the team and accelerate the launch of its online games.

Market Overview:

– The growing internet penetration is accentuating the demand for MMORPG gaming around the world. The increasing number of people with access to the internet in developing economies such as Asia Pacific countries has grown enormously in the past few years due to the global expansion of Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers offering affordable smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and local government’s investment in internet infrastructure. According to the data of Global WebIndex, it indicates that more than 1 billion people across the world now are interested in internet streaming each month. The latest statistics suggest that near to a quarter of all internet users, watch live streams of other gamers playing games each month.

– The MMORPG games remain largely centralized and majorly dependent on the developer’s willingness to support the game with updates. This centralization is significantly vulnerable to both attacks and outages. DDOS attacks are a common occurrence for the centralized server structure of these games. For example, Blizzard Entertainment, which is the creator of World of Warcraft, apparently one of the significantly successful MMORPG games, was the target of such attacks in recent days.

– Blockchain technology, which offers a decentralized, Peer-to-Peer gaming environment, therefore, provides transparency, security, and, more importantly, is controlled by the gamers themselves. Blockchain technology’s decentralized nature also has the advantage that no central game servers can be shut down or attacked at the developer’s whim.

– With the increasing data security breaches and cyber-attacks through MMORPG game servers are restraining the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, ESET, a security firm based in the Asia Pacific, published a report where they have mentioned the name of popular gaming companies who were majorly affected by build orchestration server, hijacking. The company has briefed that most of the gaming companies of South Korea have been affected by this increasing cybersecurity problems.

– At the time of the COVID-19 situation, the increasing popularity of online multiplayer games is driving the growth of the market on the one hand. On the other side, owing to the lockdown situations across the world, the MMORPG gaming developers are facing the shortage of available skilled developers which therefore delaying the launch of new MMORPG games. For instance, in April 2020, Amazon game studios announced that their upcoming New World game would have a delayed launch in August or later.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Regional Segment Holds a Significant Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period

– In the past few years, the rise in gaming across generations in the United States and Canada has been dramatic and swift. In the United States, over 30% of consumers pay for gaming subscription services, and more than 35% play online video games at least once a week.

– Presently, many entertainment businesses also acknowledge how MMORPG games, like Fortnite, which has attracted nearly 250 million gamers in less than two years, have become legitimate competitors in the market. In the North American gaming ecosystem, at the same time, the rising adoption of direct-to-consumer subscription services from technology enabling companies and Hollywood studios have created a competitive environment in the region.

– When it came to the payment methods for the game and gaming feature purchases, gamers in the region were split closely between debit cards and credit cards, with PayPal holds a significant share. The major MMORPG games for spending features include many high-profile games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, GTA, Final Fantasy, etc.

– In the North American gaming ecosystem, major tech vendors are investing in online gaming, which further drives the market growth in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Amazon ramped up its expansion into the MMORPG gaming industry with the release of Crucible.

– Google LLC is also opening its in-house gaming studio in Montreal, Canada, to develop games for its Stadia streaming service. Apple launched the Arcade subscription services, and Facebook has been strengthening its foothold in VR games with two significant studio acquisitions in 2020.

