MMORPG Gaming Market 2021 Emerging Trends and Technology – Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA

MMORPG Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of MMORPG Gaming Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The MMORPG gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2025.

The rising craze of gamification among millennials has led to the creation of a virtual world for the video gamers, where they get a virtual economy, currency, trade environment, and real-time scenarios to deal with. With the help of gamification technology, the game developers successfully keep the gamers engaged in the role-playing games and also encourage them to stake more real money to receive the benefits or boosters over the games. This strategy has also facilitated the MMORPG game publishers and developers to generate more sales by retaining old players and attracting others to get involved in these games.

– The growing internet penetration is accentuating the demand for MMORPG gaming around the world. The increasing number of people with access to the internet in developing economies such as Asia Pacific countries has grown enormously in the past few years due to the global expansion of Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers offering affordable smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and local governments investment in internet infrastructure. According to the data of GlobalWebIndex, it indicates that more than 1 billion people across the world now are interested in internet streaming each month. The latest statistics suggest that near to a quarter of all internet users, watch live streams of other gamers playing games each month.

– The MMORPG games remain largely centralized and majorly dependent on the developer’s willingness to support the game with updates. This centralization is significantly vulnerable to both attacks and outages. DDOS attacks are a common occurrence for the centralized server structure of these games. For example, Blizzard Entertainment, which is the creator of World of Warcraft, apparently one of the significantly successful MMORPG games, was the target of such attacks in recent days.

The following Companies are covered

– Activision Blizzard, Inc., – Electronic Arts Inc., – Ubisoft Entertainment SA, – NCSOFT Corporation, – Giant Interactive Group Inc., – Tencent Holdings Limited, – Amazon Game Studios, – Nexon Co., Ltd., – Jagex Limited, – Bright Star Studios

Competitive Landscape

The MMORPG gaming market is fragmented in nature and comprises a large number of global and regional players. These players are majorly based in the Asia Pacific region and are focusing on expanding their consumer base. These gaming developers are investing more in the research and development activities to offer new solutions for gamers. The companies are also entering into strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge in the market.

– In May 2021, Dreamside Interactive has planned to hit Steam early access of Frozen Flame, which is a new action MMORPG game developed by the company. The company is also currently running a crowdfunding campaign and has raised over USD 115K to fund the games development.

– In April 2021, Bright Star Studios, a developer of next-generation social MMORPGs, announced a USD 700K pre-seed investment by Play Ventures. The funding has done with participation from Galaxy Interactive through its Galaxy EOS venture capital fund. The company will use the investment to expand the team and accelerate the launch of its online games.

Key Market Trends:

Gaming Console is Expected to Grow at a Considerable Rate During the Forecast Period

– Players who prefer to use gaming consoles are likely to have a gaming subscription, and they have significant gaming utilization. More broadly, console gamers tend to value video streaming rather than traditional Pay TV. Console gamers also gravitate toward paid video streaming services for the games. In terms of influencing and reaching these gamers, video game advertising likely has a significant impact.

– With the increasing adoption of esports, the rise of video games through consoles is growing and will show more growth in the coming years. As a response to this trend, connectivity and entertainment providers could target console gamers by offering console-related video services, like live sports, fast broadband, and monetizing the audience more optimally through OTT ad-supported services. Video gaming companies could offer premium-pricing for gaming subscription services, which could include access to esports events and original content.

– Major companies are also focusing on the development of console-based games with high graphics quality, which therefore contributes to the growth of this segment. For instance, in July 2019, Amazon Game Studios announced the development of a new “The Lord of the Rings” game, coming to consoles. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Leyou Technologies and Middle-earth Enterprises to develop this game.

– Console developers are also focusing on the new product development to raise the bar of the competition in the market. For example, Microsoft is planning to launch Xbox Series X, which can face massive competition from the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. These next-generation gaming console launches are likely to drive the segment’s growth in the MMORPG market.

