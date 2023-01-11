Mizkif shares updates that are “happening in his life,” explains why he’s selling his house and moving out

On January 10, 2023, Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” knowledgeable the streaming neighborhood about modifications in his life, revealing that he was promoting his home and transferring out.

In a YouTube video titled “I Have Dangerous Information. (Life Replace),” the streamer acknowledged that he was planning on transferring out of the Texan suburbs as a result of he was residing too far-off from his buddies. He added that he was wanting to expertise “metropolis life.”

“I feel I am making the suitable determination right here” – Mizkif shares his ideas on life updates

The seven-minute video started with Mizkif discussing a current viral incident wherein he had an in depth name whereas lifting 315-pound weights. He claimed that he was “utterly wonderful.”

When it got here to the primary matter of dialogue, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) acknowledged that he was promoting his home and was wanting ahead to transferring to the town. He stated:

“I’ve been wanting to depart this home for some time now. We stay within the suburbs of Texas. It is probably the most boring, no life, nothing to do right here. I am uninterested in residing within the suburbia. I grew up 50 minutes from the hood, however I grew up ten minutes from the town, and I’ve all the time liked the town life.”

The 27-year-old persona added that he “wanted change” and was now planning to maneuver out together with his buddies:

“I want change, and I am transferring with my buddies. Me, Merely, Russel, and Emmy (Emiru) can be transferring as effectively. We’ve got a number of choices proper now. We’re taking a look at condos, downtown in Austin. We’re additionally taking a look at homes. We do not know which one we would like but. However we are going to determine it out.”

Mizkif additionally defined why he wished to stay within the metropolis, claiming that it might enable him to create extra content material for his channel:

“If I’m within the metropolis, it is a complete new lifestyle. There’s much more issues for me to do. There’s much more individuals for me to hang around with. There’s much more experiences I can have. There’s much more content material for the channel. It is simply too far-off for me to go for nearly something I need to go to.”

He then revealed that he was collaborating with Norwegian bodybuilder Knut to open a gymnasium:

“I am constructing a gymnasium! So I will be constructing a gymnasium with Knut, and the person who additionally has made a gymnasium with me. Shock. I am making a gymnasium in Austin. And we’ll be constructing with Rob, who’s the proprietor of the outdated gymnasium and Knut.”

The video concluded with Mizkif stating that he borrowed $400,000 from Emily “Emiru.” He shared his ideas on the choices he made, saying:

“I feel I am making the suitable determination right here and I am excited for lots of the issues to come back. I am excited for Knut to maneuver right here and transfer on this home. I am excited to make a gymnasium with Knut this yr, and I am actually enthusiastic about transferring downtown with my buddies and hopefully beginning a brand new journey with not solely them, however with you guys.”

Followers react to Mizkif sharing life updates

The YouTube feedback part attracted many reactions, as greater than 785 neighborhood members supplied their tackle the Twitch star’s revelations. Here is what they needed to say:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s replace (Picture through Mizkif/YouTube)

Whereas one viewer was relieved to see Mizkif was okay after an in depth name on the gymnasium, one other praised Emiru and prompt that the streamer ought to give her a bonus since she “deserves it.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



