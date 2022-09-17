During a Q&A livestream on September 13, popular streamer Matthew “Mizkif” revealed his Twitch revenue from July. The OTK co-owner earned a staggering $106,755 through livestreaming. However, he deemed it a bad month before divulging his usual earnings.

Despite not streaming as much compared to other months, the Twitch sensation still made a whopping six figures. Detailing how he usually earns more, he noted:

“That’s very, very, very, very low.”

For context, top creators and streamers with exclusive streaming deals and brand collaborations earn a massive amount of revenue by livestreaming.

Mizkif reveals shocking six-figure Twitch sum

During the broadcast, Mizkif decided to do an honest Q&A round with his viewers. However, there was a little twist to the game. The streamer presented a wheel of forfeits with different tasks written over each section. Mizkif subsequently vowed to perform a dare if he fails to answer a certain question.

Fans took the opportunity to ask about his revenue from livestreaming on Twitch. While other creators would have avoided the question, Mizkif seemed rather upfront with his answer.

Pulling out a screenshot of his Twitch earnings, the online personality revealed that he made $106,755 just from subscriptions, bits, and advertisements on his broadcasts.

However, Mizkif clarified that he usually makes much more in an average month of consistent streaming. After speaking about his earnings in July, he urged viewers not to donate money to streamers as it wasn’t “worth it”:

“It’s because I didn’t stream, and I’ll be real with you chat that’s very, very, very, very, very, very low. Which is why I always say you don’t need to give money to streamers. Don’t do it, it’s not worth it… I’ll be real with you, anyone over 2000 viewers, 3000 viewers, they don’t really need your money.”

Social media reacts to Mizkif’s revelation

As expected, the moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. Here’s what viewers had to say:

As per Sullygnome, Mizkif only streamed for 73 hours in July, which means he made approximately $1,462 an hour. Evidently, the numbers don’t include any of his brand deals or sponsors.

Sullygnome record (Image via Sullygnome)

Mizkif is currently one of the most recognized faces in the streaming landscape, boasting over 2.1 million followers on his main Twitch channel.

