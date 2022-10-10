Mizkif returns to Twitch three weeks after CrazySlick and AdrianahLee scandal, has a 60K+ audience

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo, the OTK co-founder accused of protecting up a se*ual harassment case towards his pal CrazySlick, has returned to Twitch after three weeks. The hiatus was a direct results of the fallout from the allegations leveled towards him by Trainwreckstv on Twitter. This led to him getting kicked out of the One True King roster till a proper investigation has run its course.

The Texan streamer spoke about his well-being within the meantime, describing the break from streaming because the worst time of his life. He additionally revealed his points with sleep and evening terrors, stating:

“It has been the shit*iest three weeks of my life, simply. Simply the shit*iest three weeks of my life. I barely sleep… I do not sleep. I am no three hours of sleep perhaps. I’ve evening terrors all evening. That is all I’ve, evening terrors.”

“This is not Twitch drama”: Mizkif explains precisely why he can not speak in regards to the CrazySlick incident

The CrazySlick scandal rocked the Twitch neighborhood to its very core final month and it began when Trainwreckstv made a touch upon Asmongold’s Twitter thread about ItsSliker. The slots streamer hinted that Mizkif was occasion to protecting up a se* crime dedicated by CrazySlick.

The sufferer of the entire affair, AdrianahLee, additionally addressed the incident which occurred final 12 months when Mizkif had allegedly despatched Maya Higa and Mitch Jones to affect her choice to talk about the difficulty. Because the allegations flew on-line, the OTK co-founder needed to step down from his position and take a break.

Now that he is again on Twitch, he was anticipating folks to pester him about the entire occasion. Ready with a response, the streamer divulged that he want to speak in regards to the incident however he cannot. He insisted:

“I’d love, I’d completely love to speak about these things. I actually would.”

With out answering or revealing something, Mizkif defined that the entire scenario was far too critical to be addressed so non-chalantly on the web. He said:

“As I mentioned, this is not Twitch drama. This is not one thing that must be on-line.”

Timestamp 48:00

Mizkif additionally famous that he has been legally suggested to not disclose any data relating to the occasion, a sentiment shared previously by different OTK streamers corresponding to Asmongold. The latter refused to reply questions, citing authorized motion. In the meantime, Mizkif defined:

“That is extra critical and there’s a regulation agency that’s investigating this case. And I actually cant speak about it. As a result of I’m extraordinarily suggested, to not speak about it. Does that make sense?”

Fan reactions to Mizkif’s return

Quite a few personalities on Twitter had been fast to touch upon his return to streaming. Jake Fortunate’s clip of the streamer rapidly gained traction, accruing over 100 thousand views inside an hour.

Mizkif has returned to Twitch streaming after 3 weeks away to 60,000+ viewers Saying he is had the worst time of his life, not sleeping and having evening terrors is an fascinating approach to return. Nonetheless no point out of if he is nonetheless in OTK or the investigation.

Others like Kaceytron had little sympathy for him, and lambasted him for approaching stream after such critical allegations had been leveled towards him.

Mizkif going stay and making an attempt to snigger off the SA scenario is gross. Because of this I really feel so strongly about constructing a protected house for girls, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and the whole lot too as soon as he sees the neighborhood wasn’t laughing alongside. Mizkif going stay and making an attempt to snigger off the SA scenario is gross. Because of this I really feel so strongly about constructing a protected house for girls, our trauma is a joke to them. The slimeball gonna delete his vods and the whole lot too as soon as he sees the neighborhood wasn’t laughing alongside.

Mizkif making an attempt to behave all harmless like he did nothing fallacious is simply wow🤯 Mizkif making an attempt to behave all harmless like he did nothing fallacious is simply wow🤯

Mizkif saying he’s blissful his chat isn’t mad like his mods aren’t banning everybody that’s mad or upset rn Mizkif saying he’s blissful his chat isn’t mad like his mods aren’t banning everybody that’s mad or upset rn

as predicted mizkif will get his platform again with 0 repercussions

GIRL WHY TF IS MIZKIF CRYING ON STREAM LIKE HES THE VICTIM?? INSANE AND HIS CHAT LOVES HIM GIRL WHY TF IS MIZKIF CRYING ON STREAM LIKE HES THE VICTIM?? INSANE AND HIS CHAT LOVES HIM https://t.co/k22QNxXMJ9

mizkif appearing method too nonchalant like hes not middle of great legal allegations proper now mizkif appearing method too nonchalant like hes not middle of great legal allegations proper now

Streamers corresponding to HasanAbi and xQc have additionally reacted to the incident and as of now, the OTK co-founder seems to be again to streaming on Twitch like earlier than.

