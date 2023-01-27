Mizkif responds to BruceDropEmOff following his exit from OTK, says he wishes the best for the latter

Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” returned to his channel on January 27 and took the chance to deal with the neighborhood following Bruce “BruceDropEmOff’s” departure from One True King (OTK).

Mizkif pleaded together with his followers to not “assault anyone.” He additionally acknowledged that he’ll all the time respect BruceDropEmOff and wished him the most effective. The Austin, Texas-based streamer added:

“Please don’t assault anyone. By no means assault anyone. Don’t assault Bruce. Chat, I’ll all the time respect Bruce. I’ll all the time, like, I’ll all the time respect Bruce. I’ve all the time appreciated the man. I’ll all the time keep- want the most effective for him. I all the time will, you understand? I’ll all the time hope the most effective for him. For DEO, for everyone. I simply need positivity.”

Mizkif addresses the neighborhood after BruceDropEmOff calls him out submit resigning from OTK

Mizkif addressed the streaming neighborhood firstly of his January 27 broadcast. After stating that he’ll all the time respect BruceDropEmOff and hope for the most effective, the One True King (OTK) co-owner asserted that he didn’t need to cope with controversies. He acknowledged:

“I do not need to have this drama s**t anymore. I am uninterested in it. I can not do it. I do not need to do it anymore. I need to, you understand… I need to make content material. I need to make you snigger. I need to entertain”.

He continued additional to say:

“I would like you guys to be pleased. Let’s attempt to have constructive power. You recognize? Since you guys, on the finish of the day, you are my associates. And I simply need me and my associates to have enjoyable.”

Mizkif went on to say that he could not stand the “negativity” in his life:

“I can not take the negativity in my life anymore. You recognize? I would like me and my associates, to actually, you understand, get to know one another higher. No, severely. Please, chat, let’s simply attempt to unfold some positivity. We’re a neighborhood that has all the time been very constructive. Sure, are you poisonous items of s**t within the backside of it? Completely, okay? I see what you spam.”

Timestamp: 00:17:30

The streamer then learn aloud a submit he made on his subreddit, wherein he requested his neighborhood to be constructive in response to BruceDropEmOff’s name out. Mizkif acknowledged:

“‘I all the time will love this neighborhood and I do know it has been a tough few months. Everybody in the neighborhood has been nothing however improbable over the previous few years and I need to provide you with guys the identical power. I would like us to be pleased and make good recollections. Please let’s simply attempt to be constructive, and make folks snigger. That is why we’re right here.’ It is all I am right here for, man.”

Mizkif added that he did not need to get entangled in controversies:

“That’s all I am right here for! I simply need to make folks snigger. I do not need this drama with all people. I do not need issues with all people. Let’s simply return to the times of simply… you understand, making folks snigger and having enjoyable. That is why I am right here!”

Followers react to the streamer’s tackle

The YouTube feedback part featured greater than 50 fan reactions and here is a snippet of some related ones:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part offering their tackle the streamer’s tackle (Picture through PancakesAndTwitch/YouTube)

For context, after BruceDropEmOff resigned from OTK on January 25, 2023, he revealed that he acquired textual content messages from Mizkif. The previous known as the latter “bizarre” and expressed his displeasure with the state of affairs.



