Mizkif changes streaming schedule amid independent OTK investigation

One True King co-founder and Twitch sensation Mathew “Mizkif” is altering his streaming schedule, which is one thing he addressed in a stream on October 19. He has been on the heart of a significant controversy after stepping into an intense argument with none apart from philanthropist content material creator Tyler “Trainwereckstv” on Twitter again in September 2022.

For context, after allegedly being concerned in a sexual-assault coverup for his shut buddy CrazySlick, the content material creator has saved a low profile whereas an investigation of OTK has been going down.

Now, regardless of solely just lately making his return to the purple platform, Mizkif is altering his streaming schedule and is about to stream for fewer hours till your entire matter will get resolved publicly. On this regard, he mentioned:

“I’m in all probability going to be streaming rather less.”

Returning Twitch streamer Mizkif to stream for fewer hours on platform following backlash

Making his return to the Amazon-owned platform on October 19 following a widespread backlash, Mizkif confirmed he was making sure adjustments to his streaming schedule. Providing his intentions, he mentioned:

“I principally need to say this. I sort of need to not stream as a lot as I’m. I feel me streaming as a lot as I’ve, which has been 5 days per week. I do know you are gonna be like, ‘Cease, Miz! It is nothing.’ I can not take it. I am not… you guys say ‘Why do not you simply take off?’ Chat, I’ve a whole lot of workers, and I do not need them to lose their jobs. That may be a large issue. I’ve lots of people that depend on me.”

Additional detailing why going away can be tough, he mentioned:

“It isn’t so simple as me strolling away, and nobody has an issue…. It isn’t so simple as you suppose. You will be like ‘Oh, simply do not pay them.’ Alright. ‘Hey, guys that did not do something improper, Kablam! There goes your f*cking pay.'”

The streamer went on to disclose how your entire matter has taken a heavy toll on his psychological well being. He added:

“Mainly what this implies is that I’m in all probability going to be streaming a bit of bit much less. Till this factor is resolved or no matter occurs, I’m in all probability going to be streaming rather less.”

Social media reacts to Mizkif’s current livestream

As anticipated, the livestream second was clipped and shared on a number of social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions on-line. Judging by the feedback, the vast majority of individuals showered him with positivity; some even suggested Mizkif to take excellent care of his well being and take vital breaks.

This is what followers needed to say:

Fan reactions (Picture by way of YouTube)

Fan reactions (Picture by way of YouTube)

The nine-hour broadcast touched on a number of totally different matters starting from the OTK investigation to the change in his future streaming schedule.

With that being mentioned, Mizkif is but to disclose what his streaming routine will seem like going ahead. But it surely looks like he’s attempting to steer clear of making content material as a lot as attainable proper now and is totally centered on enhancing his psychological well-being.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh




