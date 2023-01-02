Mizkif apologizes for actions during comeback stream in October while CrazySlick investigation was going on

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo, the OTK co-founder accused of overlaying up the alleged s*xual assault of AdrianahLee by CrazySlick, has apologized for his controversial return to streaming in October.

In an apology video posted on YouTube, Mizkif took duty for his actions on the comeback stream dated October 11, calling it a humiliation and describing his actions as “completely unacceptable.”

The apology follows the outcomes of the investigation carried out by OTK into the alleged cover-up. Readers ought to notice that whereas Matthew has not been discovered to have dedicated any wrongdoing, he has nonetheless been suspended from the board.

The press launch additionally discovered his comeback stream to be too callous and missing sympathy and cited it as one of many causes for rescinding his standing as a board member.

“I hope you guys stick alongside”: Mizkif apologizes for his habits on comeback stream, asks supporters for one more probability

The OTK content material group has been mired in controversy over the previous few months, with one other outstanding member stepping down following allegations of assault. The AdrianahLee and CrazySlick scandal was a giant speaking level within the streaming world in September when Trainwreckstv’s tweets hinted that Mizkif was part of a s*x crime coverup.

The sufferer of the assault, AdrianahLee, added her perception, and it was revealed that Mizkif had apparently despatched Maya Higa and Mitch Jones to her home to affect her choice to talk up towards CrazySlick. The allegations straight led to Rinaudo taking a break, however he abruptly returned to streaming after three weeks, inflicting a variety of backlash.

In his apology video, the streamer defined that he had postponed his feedback because of the ongoing investigation and was now making an attempt to apologize for his habits:

“Now that the investigation is over, I want to tackle my embarrassing comeback stream in October. My habits on that stream was completely unacceptable. I communicated nearly every part terribly and I used to be utterly tone-deaf to such a severe scenario. And I’m so sorry for a way I acted, it was utterly insensitive.”

He added that he has realized from this expertise and can do higher:

“I need to apologize to everyone, however particularly to the victims of s*xual assault. The way in which I behaved was horrible and I can be higher. And I’ll be taught from this case. I need to be higher not just for myself however for my viewers.”

Mizkif additionally talked about that he needs to do one thing constructive and that the goal of the apology is to make clear that he deems his previous actions unacceptable:

“I would like my affect on this world to be constructive, and I do not need anyone to deem the way in which I acted in that first stream as acceptable or okay. As a result of it was not. I might discuss how I am gonna do every part in a different way, however I would quite show it to you guys by higher habits total and higher content material.”

He ended the video by saying that he understands if anyone harbors resentment in direction of him and hopes supporters will give him one other probability. He said:

“Thanks for watching this video, and I’m sorry for such an extended anticipate a response. If you’re indignant with me, I utterly perceive. However I completely love this job, I like streaming and I hope you guys stick alongside.”

Fan feedback on the apology

Most followers had been fairly sympathetic in direction of his apology. Listed here are a few of the feedback beneath the video.

OTK’s investigation into Mizkif’s involvement within the CrazySlick controversy has obtained a variety of backlash from the streaming neighborhood, with many, together with MoistCr1TiKaL deriding the report for not being clear.

