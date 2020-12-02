Mixed Signal IC Market 2020: Competitive Ecosystem Dominated by Market leaders

The use of mixed signal IC in digital devices is expected to boost the growth of the global market.

The key players covered in the mixed signal IC industry are Arm Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Broadcom, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Silicon Laboratories, Infineon Technologies AG and Marvell. These companies focus on R&D and strategies which encourages expansion, collaboration, and development with other firms and helps in increasing revenue, and expand product offerings in standardized form.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global mixed signal IC market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The mixed signal IC market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The factors including penetration of IoT in various industrial verticals, rise in process automation in various companies, innovation of new devices in consumer electronics drive the mixed signal IC market share. The rapid adoption and application of industrial IoT such as concept of BYOD, which permits the employees to bring their own device in the company premises and connect though a smart network to have the privilege to share and operate on the information. In addition to this, manufacturing and process industries are shifting toward automation deploying devices for in-hand control and automatic control through smart sensor to bring precision in productivity.

The rise in adoption of process automation which uses smart digital devices consisting of mixed signal IC. Therefore, the rapid digitalization has influenced the mixed signal IC market growth globally. Further, the flowing investment for innovation in consumer electronics such as OLED screens, increase in use of smartphones, and trending use of smart wearables has spiked the opportunities for mixed signal IC market.

However, the sophisticated and complex design of mixed signal IC requires skilled workers for installation and implementation, and has difficulty in maintenance raising the cost of ownership. In addition, power utilization by the analog circuit and digital circuit occurs in a different manner and show different characteristics. Hence, it is not ideal for IC application. Therefore, it may act as restraint for mixed signal IC market. The industrial revolution 4.0 i.e. adoption of artificial intelligence & IoT in the industries for automation of operation and further construction of smart cities in developing and developed countries is expected to boom the future of mixed signal IC market.

The mixed signal IC market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product type, it is classified into mixed signal SoC, MCU and data converters. On the basis of application, it is divided into smart sensor, RF application, consumer mobiles, smart power, and industrial control systems. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is categorized into consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, telecommunications & networking, security & surveillance, automotive, and industrial equipment. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Mixed Signal SoC

MCU

Data Convertors

By Application

Smart Sensor

RF application

Consumer mobiles

Smart Power

Industrial Control System

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

Telecommunication & Networking

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Korea Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin Middle East Africa



