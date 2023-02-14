Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump’s Path To 2024 GOP Nomination

A big subject of presidential contenders in 2024 might result in a redo of the 2016 presidential race and assist make Donald Trump the Republican presidential nominee as soon as once more, based on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

“The one manner that [scenario] could possibly be prevented is that if it narrowed all the way down to a two-person race ultimately. Meaning donors and influencers say to their candidate ― in the event that they’re weakening: ‘Hey, time to get out,’” Romney instructed HuffPost in an interview on Tuesday.

“Final time that was completed was in 1968, so it’s been some time,” Romney added, referring to the 1968 presidential election through which his father George Romney took half.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday grew to become the primary Republican to declare a candidacy for the White Home after Trump, who launched his 2024 marketing campaign in November. Haley, who additionally served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. throughout Trump’s administration, known as for “a brand new era of management” in a video saying her candidacy.

Romney mentioned he considered Haley as an “underdog” within the race. Trump, the senator added, is “by far the most definitely” to develop into the GOP presidential nominee given his reputation and title recognition with a faithful slice of the GOP citizens. (Romney is decidedly not a fan: He voted to convict Trump in two successive Senate impeachment trials).

Trump is anticipated to face a crowded subject of contenders for the GOP presidential nomination as he did throughout the 2016 election. In that race, a big roster of candidates cut up help amongst GOP voters and donors alike, resulting in Trump clinching the nomination.

A lot has been written about Trump’s “diminished” affect inside the GOP, particularly after his celebration’s weak efficiency within the 2022 midterm election. Polls present he’s nonetheless manner on high in the case of the race for the 2024 presidential nomination, however potential candidates like Florida GOP Gov. Ron Desantis are nipping at his heels.

Though GOP leaders aren’t in a rush to embrace a Trump 2024 run, he nonetheless has loads of help on Capitol Hill, together with from a number of newly-elected lawmakers. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) final week grew to become the fifth GOP senator to again Trump’s marketing campaign, calling the person who sought to overturn democracy within the days main as much as the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol “precisely the president we have to lead this nation by the powerful highway forward.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) mentioned he believed the 2024 race might be “extensive open” even if he’s backing Trump’s marketing campaign.

“President Trump goes to have a base of 25-30%. He’s received lots of work to develop on that. DeSantis has constructed a reputation on conservative menus,” he mentioned, including that it’s “good for our celebration” if many candidates bounce run and there may be wholesome competitors for the presidential nomination.

Trump has ramped up assaults in opposition to DeSantis, sharing wild accusations in regards to the conservative heartthrob on his social media platform TruthSocial that prompt DeSantis was “grooming highschool women with alcohol” when he was a instructor. The previous president has additionally been testing nicknames for DeSantis, together with “Ron DeSantimonious” and “Ron Meatball.” DeSantis has chosen to disregard the assaults, saying he isn’t targeted on “smearing” fellow Republicans.

“That’s how he does issues,” Tuberville instructed HuffPost when requested about Trump’s TruthSocial posts. “He tries to get a doll out of individuals. That’s in all probability what he did as a contractor in New York. You get into arguments, you complain, you combat with one another, and then you definitely go to dinner at evening. We’re all on the identical group.”

Sen. Invoice Cassidy (R-La.), who voted to convict Trump over the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, prompt that a big subject of presidential candidates would chop comparatively rapidly because of a scarcity of assets.

“Though there may be plenty of individuals who announce, how many individuals can have cash? If you happen to don’t have cash, you’ll be able to’t purchase title recognition. If you happen to can’t purchase the title recognition, you falter early,” Cassidy mentioned.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who supported Trump previously however who has held off on making one other endorsement as he runs for governor in Indiana, predicted an eventual showdown between Trump and DeSantis. The Florida governor hasn’t but introduced whether or not he’ll launch a bid for the White Home.

“Nobody else is registering above one [percent]” in early polls of the race, Braun mentioned.

Democrats, in the meantime, are treating the chances of one other showdown between Trump and President Joe Biden within the 2024 common election as fairly critical, despite the fact that they imagine it could finally profit their celebration if final yr’s midterm election outcomes are any signal of Trump’s unpopularity with swing voters.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, mentioned all indicators had been pointing once more to the identical dynamics that originally propelled Trump to the GOP presidential nomination.

“A reputation ID edge in a multi-candidate subject is much more highly effective than a reputation ID edge in a two-candidate subject,” Kaine mentioned. “[Trump] was capable of be in a lane of his personal after which all people else was competing in a non-Trump lane. I believe that very same dynamic might effectively maintain in 2024.”

“Every new entrant goes to make him happier and happier,” Kaine added of Trump and the 2024 GOP race.

