Mitochondrial Myopathy Diagnosis & Treatment Market 2020-28 leading CAGR +9% with Centogene AG, Ixchel Pharma, Stealth Biotherapeutics, Khondrion BV, GeneDx, Centogene AG, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Khondrion BV, NeuroVive, Mitobridge, AbbVie

Mitochondrial Myopathy Diagnosis & Treatment Market is expecting CAGR of +9% for the time frame of 2020-28.

Mitochondrial myopathies also can cause weakness and wasting in other muscles of the face and neck, which can lead to difficulty with swallowing and, more rarely, slurred speech. People with mitochondrial myopathies also may experience muscle weakness in their arms and legs.

The diagnosis of mitochondrial myopathy is reliant on the combination of numerous techniques including traditional histochemical, immunohistochemical, and biochemical testing combined with the fast-emerging molecular genetic techniques, namely next-generation sequencing (NGS).

The most important of these tests is the muscle biopsy, which involves removing a small sample of muscle tissue to examine. When treated with a dye that stains mitochondria, muscles affected by mitochondrial disease often show ragged red fibers muscle cells (fibers) that have excessive mitochondria.

Top Key Players:

Centogene AG, Ixchel Pharma, Stealth Biotherapeutics, Khondrion BV, GeneDx, Centogene AG, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Khondrion BV, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, Mitobridge, AbbVie Inc., to name a few.

Market Report Segment: by type

Biochemical test

Muscle biopsy

Genetic tests

More

Market Report Segment: by benefits

Targeted therapy

Supportive therapy

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

