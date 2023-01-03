Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 factors — equaling the eighth-most in a sport in historical past — because the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 all the way down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in time beyond regulation on Monday evening.

It was the highest-scoring sport since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had 81 factors in opposition to Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA document with 100 for Philadelphia in opposition to New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell scored 13 factors within the additional session after forcing OT by grabbing his personal deliberately missed free throw and making a circus-shot with 3.0 seconds left, tying the sport at 130-all and breaking the Cavaliers document with 58 factors.

“I’ve by no means been witness to a efficiency like that stay.” mentioned Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “We have been handled tonight to one of many best performances within the historical past of the NBA.”

In OT, Mitchell grow to be the twelfth participant to attain 70. The previous Utah Jazz standout additionally had a career-high tying 11 assists and eight rebounds in 50 minutes, additionally setting profession highs with 20 free throws made and 25 free throws tried.

Mitchell went 22 of 34 from the sector and made 7 of 15 3-pointers in carrying the Cavaliers, who have been with out All-Star guard Darius Garland (proper thumb sprain) and ahead Evan Mobley (proper ankle soreness) for the second straight sport.

“Each single play that he made was a play that was needed,” Bickerstaff mentioned.

DeMar DeRozan scored 44 factors, Zach LeVine had 26 factors and Nikola Vucevic added 20 factors and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which didn’t path in regulation.

Mitchell put Cleveland forward for the primary time — the one lead change of the sport – by burying a 3-pointer to open OT. The earlier Cavaliers document of 57 factors was shared by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Central Division foes met for the second time in three days. Cleveland was the 103-102 winner at United Heart on Dec. 31.

SPIDA TIME

Mitchell entered the brand new 12 months in an offensive funk, averaging 17.5 factors over the earlier 4 video games whereas capturing 32.9% on 73 area aim makes an attempt. He now ranks ninth within the NBA with a 28.0 scoring common. “Lots of groups are sending much more our bodies at him, and that’s on us to assist him,” Bickerstaff mentioned. “It’s on his teammates to acknowledge they must make groups pay and make performs.”

Bulls: G Javonte Inexperienced (proper knee soreness) was unavailable after showing within the earlier three video games. Inexperienced has missed 9 complete video games with the damage and can endure a radical examination Tuesday in Chicago. “He was making some headway, then it flared up once more,” coach Billy Donovan mentioned. … G Lonzo Ball (left knee surgical procedure), who final performed on Jan. 14, is flippantly jogging and doing restricted on-court work.

Cavaliers: Cleveland posted successful data in every of the primary three months of the season for the primary time since 2016-2017. The latter wrapped up a run of 16 straight successful months with All-Stars LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. … G Ricky Rubio (left knee rehabilitation), F Dean Wade (left shoulder sprain) and G Dylan Windler (proper ankle sprain) stay out. Rubio may return to motion inside two weeks.

Bulls: Go to Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.

Cavaliers: Host Phoenix on Wednesday evening.

