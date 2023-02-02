Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators

Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) might have simply delivered some harsh payback to fellow Republican Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Mike Lee (Utah).

He reportedly pulled the 2 lawmakers off the highly effective Commerce Committee after they tried to unseat him because the Republican chief not too long ago. A coincidence? Scott, who confirmed his and Lee’s removing, didn’t appear to suppose so.

“That is what occurs whenever you problem management,” Scott advised the New York Publish on Wednesday. “It was McConnell’s choice to take away somebody who has really run companies and ran the third-largest state from a committee I’ve served on for 4 years.”

McConnell’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a HuffPost request for remark.

Sens. Mike Lee, left, and Rick Scott, proper, received booted off the Commerce Committee by Sen. Mitch McConnell.

After the GOP’s poor displaying within the midterm elections, it was Scott who challenged McConnell’s prime celebration spot within the Senate whereas Lee gave a nominating speech for Scott. Scott misplaced by a big margin in a closed-door vote. “I’m not going wherever,” McConnell mentioned afterward.

McConnell mentioned again in November he was not offended by the opposition, however one unnamed GOP senator advised The Hill that Scott was possible the sufferer of retribution.

“What did he count on?” the lawmaker mentioned.

All is just not misplaced for the longtime GOP senators. Each nonetheless serve on a number of committees.

