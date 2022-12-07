Mistlands has arrive with The Queen, Blood Magic and more

Even in early entry, Valheim stormed the scene with gamers and critics alike raving concerning the survival mechanics and the expertise the world impressed by Norse Mythos supplied. The title is famous for its brutal issue as gamers crafted their very own homesteads, castles, and weapons to tackle monsters to be able to survive. With the most recent replace, they’ve a brand new biome to do the identical in.

After a Public Take a look at the place gamers participated and shared suggestions, patch 0.212.7 introduces the Mistlands biome, including to the a number of biomes already out there on the planet of Valheim. Gamers do have to take into account that the brand new area will solely generate in areas of the map that haven’t already been found by them.

The builders counsel beginning a brand new map if gamers have uncovered most areas of their present session. The brand new replace provides new mechanics akin to Wisplight (to push back mist) and Magic (gamers can now develop Elemental Magic and Blood Magic). Mistlands may even characteristic mushroom farming and chickens together with pleasant and unfriendly NPCs.

Mistlands will showcase a brand new boss in Valheim, The Queen. There are additionally new enemy creatures, crafting supplies, meals gadgets, potions, craftable gadgets, constructing items, and fishes. With out additional ado, here is the detailed patch 0.212.7 official notes for Valheim.

Valheim patch 0.212.7 official notes

New mechanics in Valheim:

Wisplight (Transfer the mist out of your approach utilizing stationary wisplights or one which follows you wherever you go)

Magic! (Eat meals with Eitr to be able to use magic staves, and develop the brand new expertise Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)

Mushroom farming (The brand new Mistlands mushrooms might be grown from the consolation of your personal residence)

Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and lift chickens, deal with your hens and get extra eggs!)

Pleasant/unfriendly NPCs (They’re in your facet so long as you don’t upset them!)

New creatures in Valheim:

Enemy: Seeker

Enemy: Seeker Brood

Enemy: Seeker Brute

Enemy: Gjall

Enemy: Tick

Creature: Hare

Creature: Hen (and Chick)

NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)

NPC: Munin – raven of lore

Boss: The Queen

Crafting in Valheim:

Materials: Black marble

Materials: Yggdrasil wooden

Materials: Blood clot

Materials: Mushy tissue

Materials: Refined eitr

Materials: Sap

Materials: Royal jelly

Materials: Magecap

Materials: Jotun puffs

Materials: Egg (might be bought from Haldor, or lain by hens)

Materials: Uncooked hen meat

Materials: Uncooked seeker meat

Materials: Uncooked hare meat

Materials: Scale cover

Materials: Carapace

Materials: Mandible

Materials: Bilebag

Materials: Mechanical spring

Materials: Black core

Materials: Dvergr extractor

Materials: Wisp

Materials: Sealbreaker fragment

Workstation: Black forge

Black forge extension: Black forge cooler

Workstation: Galdr desk

Galdr desk extension: Rune desk

Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle

Crafting development: Eitr refinery

Misc: Wisp fountain

Misc: Sap extractor

Useful resource location: Big Stays

Useful resource location: Historic roots

Tree sort: Yggdrasil shoot

New meals gadgets and potions in Valheim:

Meals: Cooked egg

Meals: Cooked hen meat

Meals: Cooked seeker meat

Meals: Cooked hare meat

Meals: Magecap

Meals: Jotun puffs

Meals: Misthare supreme

Meals: Meat platter

Meals: Mushroom omelette

Meals: Yggdrasil porridge

Meals: Seeker aspic

Meals: Salad

Meals: Fish n’ bread

Meals: Honey glazed hen

Meals: Stuffed mushroom

Potion: Main well being mead

Potion: Lingering stamina mead

Potion: Minor eitr mead

New craftable gadgets in Valheim:

Instrument: Wisplight

Instrument: Black steel pickaxe

Instrument: Dvergr lantern

Key: Sealbreaker

Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)

Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)

Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)

Weapon: Carapace spear

Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)

Weapon: Backbone snap (bow)

Arrows: Carapace arrow

Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)

Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)

Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new talent!)

Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Steel Bolt, Carapace Bolt

Weapon: Workers of frost (elemental magic – new talent!)

Weapon: Workers of safety (blood magic – new talent!)

Weapon: Lifeless raiser (blood magic – new talent!)

Weapon: Workers of embers (elemental magic – new talent!)

Bomb: Bile bomb

Ballista ammunition: Black steel missile, Wood missile

Protect: Carapace defend

Protect: Carapace buckler

Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet

Armour set: Eitr-weave gown, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood

Cape: Feather cape (New standing impact: Feather fall)

New constructing and furnishings items in Valheim:

Constructing items: 14 Black marble items (1m sq. block, 2m sq. block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth nook, huge column, small column, flooring, triangle flooring, cornice, cornice nook, stairs & quarter spire)

Constructing items: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)

Constructing items: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)

Constructing piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & proper)

Constructing piece: Dvergr steel wall

Furnishings: Hare rug

Furnishings: Black marble bench

Furnishings: Black marble throne

Furnishings: Black marble desk

Furnishings: Wisp torch

Furnishings: Blue jute drapes

Furnishings: Blue jute curtain

Furnishings: Blue jute carpet

Furnishings: Dvergr wall lantern

Furnishings: Dvergr lantern pole

Stack: Yggdrasil wooden

Stack: Black marble

Defence: Dvergr stake wall

Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes

Defence: Ballista

Defence: Lure

Misc:

New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands places, different places & Haldor)

New desires

New lore stones

New places (Varied Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and extra)

New dungeons (Infested mines)

New hair types (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled again curls, Royal braids, Brief curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard types (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Brief 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)

New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come right here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)

New occasions (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)

yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit

New Forsaken energy in Valheim:

Haldor’s inventory will replace relying on boss development

Terrain technology change, to extend the quantity of Mistlands on the map

Enabled Yuletide seasonal gadgets (Yuletide tree, Yuletide klapp, Yuletide wreath, Yuletide garland and Mistletoe)

Fishing:

New fish sorts (Trollfish, Big herring, Tetra, Grouper, Anglerfish, Pufferfish, Magmafish, Northern salmon & Coral cod) and craftable baits for every biome (Mossy, Sticky, Chilly, Stingy, Misty, Scorching, Frosty & Heavy)

Fishing is now a talent that improves stamina use and pull pace

Fish can now be picked up and mounted on merchandise stands, or might be made into uncooked fish on the cooking station as a substitute

Fish can now be completely different sizes that give extra uncooked fish

Fish now observe the waves’ motion

Fish can now leap over the water, and flop round on land

Fish now seem in ice caves

Right key hints might be proven when fishing

Fixes & Enhancements in Valheim:

Console command enhancements:

There’ll now be a correct error message if instructions aren’t entered accurately

‘nocost’, ‘god’ and ‘ghost’ can optionally be specified to on or off

‘location’ can now optionally specify ‘save’ to not disable world save

‘spawn’ can now specify ‘i’ to solely spawn an object if it’s not already in your stock

‘recall’ (makes a server huge recall of all or named gamers, to your place)

‘irritate’ (aggravates all close by neutrals)

‘restartparty’ (resets PlayFab community when on crossplay, can be utilized by each host and shopper)

‘killall’ changed with ‘killenemies’ and ‘killtamed’

Misc:

A number of animations have been up to date and improved

A number of VFX have been up to date and improved

Stamina degree is now saved on logout

Eliminated stamina utilization multiplier when operating uphill

Reorganised constructing GUI

Rugs not flicker when positioned on prime of one another

Reworked knockback mechanics

Map icons can not be deleted or crossed when hidden

Holstering whereas dodging will not lock the weapon holstered

The sturdiness ought to now at all times be proven accurately

Biome music will now be performed accurately when steady music is disabled

Deadspeak fastened for Bonemass, Moder and Yagluth

Disabled Jack-o-turnip seasonal merchandise

Minor efficiency tweaks

Axe now has a particular assault

Some enemies now have weak spots

Gamers can now test the Mistlands biome and uncover all the things that it has on supply by logging into Valheim.

