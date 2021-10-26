Mission Cleopatra on TF1 (32 tweets)
The screening of the 2002 film Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, directed by Alain Chabat, is still an event in France as comedy has become a cult over time. Between Gérard Depardieu, Christian Clavier, Jamel Debbouze, Monica Bellucci, Alain Chabat, Gérard Darmon, Edouard Bart, Jean-Paul Rouve, Monica Foïs, Mouss Diouf, Mathieu Kassovitz, Emma de Caunes, Isabelle Nanty and all the others who make it up Exceptional cast, Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cléopâtre has aged very well, and it is not our internet users who claim the opposite. Here are the latter’s 32 best reactions to Alain Chabat’s cult film!
1)
Seeing Asterix and Obelix Mission Cléopatre when it’s on TF1 is what we call our duty as French citizens.
2)
Currently ahead of the best film in all of French cinema: Asterix and Obelix, Mission Cleopatre pic.twitter.com/n6WQDEmfAB
3)
Tonight there’s Asterix and Obelix Mission Cleopatra on TV and my daughter, who has never seen him, doesn’t want to see him, but I urge him that it’s my role of Daron that she makes a runaway?
4)
I see Asterix and Obelix pdt that my future husband is probably lifting a beanbag pic.twitter.com/Z9fuc8FzGK
5)
Sorry, but Monica Bellucci … Anyway #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre pic.twitter.com/1sQQxYNtwi
6)
We all agree that this film is the best French film of the 2000s ?! ?? # AsterixEtObélixMissionCléopâtre pic.twitter.com/6zZDWCF2Bg
7)
Monica Bellucci, the goddess of this world, I don’t want to hear anything # AsterixEtObélixMissionCleopâtre pic.twitter.com/dlPy1BC9ql
8th)
Edouard Bär’s monologue in Asterix and Obelix is as iconic as ever 18 years later.
9)
“It’s cute, the mustache”
“He’s a little old anyway”
“But not the other”
“Oh no too big”
“Are you doing this on purpose or what?”
#AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
10)
Wait … I just really got the name of the girl who likes Asterix sounds like “give me a kiss” #AsterixetObelixMissionCleopatre
11)
The pirates really have a shitty karma # AsterixetObelixMissionCleopatre
12)
Tell me about a film in which so many serious guests are # AsterixEtObélixMissionCléopâtre
13)
I don’t know if it was done on purpose, but the commercial break is honestly well done because the film goes straight to the phrase “It’s the end of the break”. #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
14)
When that happens, Alain Chabat wrote the entire film just for Pecho Monica Belluci #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
fifteen)
“Given the violence of this scene, we prefer to show you this document dedicated to the lobster.” # AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
16)
The women who pay attention to the behavior of their sweetheart every time there is a passage with the sweet Monica Belucci #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre pic.twitter.com/WOvSDgnmdW
17)
“I am the king of the world” the reference to Titanic .. I had never captured #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
18)
42 / “Wait 30 minutes from this point. »#AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
@ParcAsterix, we have space for you! pic.twitter.com/dmw6BVewek
19)
Itinéris, this notice that the under 20s do not have #MissionCleopatre. can have
20)
So it’s been 23 minutes since we stood in front of TF1 and recited #AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre
21)
We agree with #asterixetobelix Mission Cleopatra, it’s a nugget! I remember the hilarious cinema! 14.5 million visitors in 2002, this is the 7th broadcast on TF1, record viewers of 8.9 million in 2009 (8.16 million in 2016, the last at 6.45 million in April 2020) ud83eudd70
22)
Mdr I’m bent I never paid attention to Asterix’s last pun “c’est la Gaulle ..” I was too young before I think #asterixetobelix #asterixmissioncleopatre
23)
I tried the meme, what do you think? Ah yes, # AstérixEtObélix, tonight on @ TF1! pic.twitter.com/htS7BOMvxu
24)
I stood in front of Asterix Mission Cleopatre and wait for the #PasContents #PasContents pic.twitter.com/UUElEPc2gK
25)
When you see # AsterixEtObélixMissionCléopâtre, tell yourself that Alain Chabat understood everything about the Asterix universe
It’s terribly effective, funny, the implementation as well as the actors
20 years later it’s still so iconic !! pic.twitter.com/0xVCVrZJ9j
26)
We’re getting married because I’m finishing Asterix and Obelix. We have a special sense of humor pic.twitter.com/FKJMyuWCx2
27)
Mission Cleopatre> Welcome to the Chtis
28)
Asterix and Cleopatra tonight I’ve seen it a million times, if you think I’ll watch it again, you’re absolutely right.
No palace, no palace.
29)
When I tell my students in French that we don’t care about Amélie Poulain and Untouchables collectively, but we still refer to Mission Cléopâtre (which they have therefore not seen), I think exactly of that: https: // t.co/A13kOFvBeY
30)
Wha the birthday of Daronne ok but I almost missed Asterix and Obelix Mission Cleopatre Cava 2 min the family shouldn’t be rushing
31)
Almost 20 years later, the “3 months” uttered by the cat in the Asterix Cleopatra mission still make me laugh. I don’t cost a lot in mashed potatoes.
32)
52 / “- If it is attacked, the Empire will strike back!” »#AsterixEtObelixMissionCleopatre pic.twitter.com/0C0CECZI4l
And if you want to know what happened to the actors from Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, you can consult our previous before / after.