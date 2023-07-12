Missing Russian General Sergei Surovikin Is ‘Taking a Rest’, Lawmaker Says

Russian Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a onetime ally of the Wagner chief who hasn’t been seen publicly since a short-lived mutiny final month, is “taking a relaxation,” one of many nation’s high lawmakers stated Wednesday, when pressed by a reporter.

“He’s unavailable proper now,” the lawmaker, Andrei Kartapolov, the top of the Russian Duma’s protection committee, added in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app earlier than hurrying away from the reporter.

Common Surovikin, the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was thought of to be an ally of Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary firm, whose forces mounted the transient rebel in June aimed toward toppling Russia’s army management, earlier than standing down in a cope with the Kremlin.

Within the days since then, intense hypothesis has surrounded Common Surovikin, who skillfully pulled out Russian forces from Kherson amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive final 12 months and has usually been dubbed “Common Armageddon” for his ruthless techniques.