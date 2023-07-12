Missing Russian General Sergei Surovikin Is ‘Taking a Rest’, Lawmaker Says
Russian Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a onetime ally of the Wagner chief who hasn’t been seen publicly since a short-lived mutiny final month, is “taking a relaxation,” one of many nation’s high lawmakers stated Wednesday, when pressed by a reporter.
“He’s unavailable proper now,” the lawmaker, Andrei Kartapolov, the top of the Russian Duma’s protection committee, added in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app earlier than hurrying away from the reporter.
Common Surovikin, the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was thought of to be an ally of Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary firm, whose forces mounted the transient rebel in June aimed toward toppling Russia’s army management, earlier than standing down in a cope with the Kremlin.
Within the days since then, intense hypothesis has surrounded Common Surovikin, who skillfully pulled out Russian forces from Kherson amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive final 12 months and has usually been dubbed “Common Armageddon” for his ruthless techniques.
The New York Occasions reported that U.S. officers consider Common Surovikin had advance information of the mutiny however have no idea whether or not he participated. Within the hours after the rebel started, Russian authorities rapidly launched a video of the overall calling on the Wagner fighters to face down. He hasn’t been seen in public since.
The feedback got here days after Russian authorities on Monday launched the primary footage of the nation’s high army officer, Gen. Valery V. Gerasimov, because the rebel.
Within the video, Common Gerasimov was receiving a report from the Russian Aerospace Forces, that are run by Common Surovikin. However the individual giving the replace within the footage was Common Surovikin’s deputy, Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov.
Common Surovkin’s location is simply one of many many mysteries which have arisen because the mutiny. Regardless of a deal introduced by the Kremlin, underneath which Mr. Prigozhin would depart Russia for Belarus and keep away from prosecution, the mercenary tycoon seems to stay in Russia.
The Kremlin disclosed earlier this week that Mr. Prigozhin and his high commanders met with President Vladimir V. Putin 5 days after the mutiny, elevating many questions on what kind of deal had been struck with the previous insurrectionists.
In keeping with the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, through the assembly the fighters pledged their loyalty to Mr. Putin, who in flip mentioned “additional employment choices and additional fight makes use of” for the Wagner fighters. Mr. Peskov didn’t give any extra particulars of what was agreed to.
Common Surovikin led Russian forces in Syria whereas Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner group fought there. When Moscow appointed Common Surovikin to guide Russian forces in Ukraine final 12 months, Mr. Prigozhin praised him as one of the best commander within the Russian army.
However in January, Mr. Putin transferred command of Ukraine operations to Common Gerasimov, handing the reins to somebody Mr. Prigozhin repeatedly pilloried as an incompetent paper-pusher.
Mr. Prigozhin stated his revolt was aimed toward eliminating Common Gerasimov and his counterpart, Protection Minister Sergei Ok. Shoigu. Mr. Shoigu has made many appearances in public within the days because the rebellion, in what has been interpreted as an indication of Mr. Putin’s endorsement.
The questions on Common Surovikin’s whereabouts got here as one other incident roiled the ranks of the Russian army.
A former Russian submarine commander, Stanislav Rzhitsky, who had been serving because the deputy director of the southern metropolis of Krasnodar’s mobilization workplace, was discovered shot there early this week.
On Tuesday, the day after the physique was discovered, Ukrainian army intelligence stated on its official Telegram account that Rzhitsky had commanded the Krasnodar submarine, concerned in missile assaults o