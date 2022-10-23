Missing family from West Michigan found in Wisconsin

FREMONT — A household lacking from Fremont has been present in Wisconsin, in accordance with the Fremont Police Chief.

The police division stated the household was discovered at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Steven’s Level, Wisconsin.

All of the relations have been interviewed. Police stated the household is “nonetheless of the opinion that persons are after them, however the parts of the investigation don’t meet the standards for protecting custody.”

Extra:Police search lacking West Michigan household of 4

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, each 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, went lacking on Oct. 16 after Anthony Cirigliano known as 911 asking for cover.

“It’s associated to Sept. 11 and other people need to erase me from the face of the Earth,” he advised a dispatcher. “I’m not loopy.”

The household left behind Suzette Cirigliano’s mom, who has dementia and wishes full-time care. She was discovered strolling across the neighborhood round 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. She is now within the care of different relations.

The household was noticed at a gasoline station within the Higher Peninsula on Monday, Oct. 17, practically 300 miles from their Fremont house.

Subscribe:Get all of your breaking information and limitless entry to our native protection

Kinfolk advised WOOD TV-8 that police stated the household was final recognized to be in Iron Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday — on the Michigan/Wisconsin border, greater than 400 miles from Fremont.

The Fremont Police Division stated the investigation is closed.

“… We want to thank all of these people who assisted within the investigation by calling in suggestions and sharing the knowledge to assist find this household,” the police division stated in a information launch.

This text initially appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Lacking household from West Michigan present in Wisconsin