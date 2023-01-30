Missing 15-year-old girl’s phone discovered outside high school, Michigan family says

A 15-year-old woman final seen at her Michigan highschool has now been lacking for days, based on members of the family and native authorities.

Adriana Davidson was final seen by associates at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, exterior Pioneer Excessive College in Ann Arbor, based on the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Workplace. She didn’t return to dwelling from faculty, and anxious members of the family reported her lacking simply after midnight, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Video from an Ann Arbor public bus reveals Adriana got here to high school Friday, however associates mentioned she later left as a result of she wasn’t feeling nicely, WXYZ reported. The video confirmed her come again to high school round midday however not enter the buildin.

Her telephone was “discovered on the tennis courtroom” exterior the highschool and given to police, based on her brother, Anthony Lopez.

Adriana is 5 toes, 2 inches and 100 kilos. She was sporting black slip-on Uggs earlier than she went lacking, based on a lacking particular person’s poster.

Anybody with data is requested to contact the sheriff’s workplace at 734-994-2911.

“Once I came upon that Addy was doubtlessly lacking, I knew instantly she didn’t run away,” her brother instructed WXYZ. “The purple flag for me was the telephone.”

Ann Arbor is about 40 miles west of Detroit.