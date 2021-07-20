Missiles strike at presidential palace in Afghanistan | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 20, 2021
The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating after the withdrawal of international troops. Three rockets have hit near the presidential palace – the one during a prayer with the country’s president.

Kabul (AP) – At least three rockets hit the presidential palace in the Afghan capital Kabul during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.

The bullets fell in the city center, not far from a ceremony attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. A video by ToloNews broadcaster showed Ghani, Vice President Amrullah Saleh and other senior politicians praying despite the rocket attack.

A missile hit a government building just meters from the presidential palace, it said. Initially, there were no reports of injuries or deaths, and initially no one confessed to the attack. President Ghani blamed the militant Islamist Taliban for the attack. The Islamists have neither the will nor the intention to politically resolve the ongoing conflicts, he said. The land cannot be conquered with missiles, but only by winning the hearts of the people.

When international forces began to withdraw in early May, the Taliban launched several offensives, gaining significant territorial gains. They now control just over half of all districts in the country. Last weekend, the Islamists gathered for talks with representatives of the Afghan government in Doha in the Gulf emirate of Qatar. However, the parties did not say until Sunday that they planned more such meetings.

