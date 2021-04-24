Missile attacks from Gaza – Israel fires at Hamas targets | Free press

Dozens of missiles hit Israel at night. The Air Force then focuses on targets in the Gaza Strip. Previously there had been violence in Jerusalem.

Gaza / Tel Aviv (dpa) – The situation in the Gaza Strip has again deteriorated dangerously. According to the Israeli army, militant Palestinians fired 36 missiles into Israeli territory on Saturday morning. Six of them were intercepted by the missile defense.

The Israeli Air Force then shelled several facilities of the Islamic Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, including an underground facility and missile launchers.

Since Friday evening, rockets had been fired at Israel repeatedly from the Gaza Strip, forcing families in southern Israel to seek shelter. “We will continue to protect Israeli civilians from terrorism,” Israeli forces said on Twitter.

The worst escalation in a long time followed violent clashes in Jerusalem in recent days. Dozens of suspects were provisionally arrested on Friday after skirmishes. The clashes began on Friday after an event by right-wing Israelis. Dozens of Israelis and Palestinians were injured in clashes. About 20 officers were also injured, according to police.

In its travel advice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin points out that during the fasting month of Ramadan, the situation in the old city of Jerusalem and the surrounding area is particularly tense.

In August 2020, Hamas announced a ceasefire with Israel after mediation by Qatar. But even after that there were always violations. Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now backed by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. In the coastal area, about two million people live in very poor conditions, and the number of corona infections is currently very high there. Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU.

