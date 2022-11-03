Misfits Gaming signs QTCinderella as content creator, hours after announcing $20 million Creator Fund

American esports group Misfits Gaming has formally signed Blaire “QTCinderella” as a content material creator days after leaving Workforce SoloMid (TSM). The favored streamer, identified for her baking abilities, confirmed off a Misfits Gaming-styled tiered cake in a brief announcement video that includes different creators related to the org corresponding to Aimsey, and Ranboo amongst others.

Two days in the past, Blaire revealed that she would now not be a part of the TSM household and wanted a company that may “assist make my desires a actuality” and it seems she has made her selection. Retweeting the video, the streamer mentioned she is now a Minecrafter; a jab at the truth that various widespread Minecraft gamers are a part of the staff.

Followers excited to see what QTCinderella cooks up subsequent with the assistance of Misfits Gaming’s $20 million creator fund

As an skilled organizer who has been the brains behind so many massive initiatives, it’s no surprise that Misfits Gaming introduced on QTCinderella beneath their newly introduced $20 million creator fund. Right here is how the official web site describes the initiative:

We wish to companion with creators who’ve massive challenge concepts, however want further assist with the intention to get their thought off the bottom. We’re searching for initiatives which can be modern, artistic, bold, and sustainable.

Though primarily a Simply Chatting streamer who has additionally performed widespread video games like League of Legends and Chess on stream, she can be identified for internet hosting quite a few collaborative occasions corresponding to Shi*Camp, which includes content material creators from a wide range of organizations.

Probably the most bold and widespread occasion she ever hosted was arguably the 2022 Streamer Awards, which was mainly styled as a full-fledged awards ceremony for the streaming business co-hosted by QTCinderella and Maya Higa. The occasion had an enormous variety of totally different classes and gave out awards such because the Legacy Streamer award and Streamer of the 12 months award.

Contemplating the earlier feedback made by the streamer in her Tweets after leaving TSM, plainly the creator fund was an integral a part of the choice to hitch Misfits Gaming.

Social media reactions to the transfer

Followers of the streamer and the group had been fairly stoked with QTCinderella becoming a member of Misifts. Listed below are among the reactions from fellow streamers and the streaming/gaming neighborhood on Twitter:

QTCinderella is a widely known persona within the streaming sphere. She began her Twitch profession in 2018 and presently instructions greater than 802k followers on her channel. Her YouTube channel boasts a good 72,885,366 views and 382K subscribers. Followers can catch her streaming beneath the Misfits banner on her common channels sooner or later.

