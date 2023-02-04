‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

Rumble

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low Congressional wage had made her “life depressing” as she “made much more cash” earlier than getting into public service.

The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist involved concerning the plight of on a regular basis Individuals, lately appeared on investigative journalist turned skilled troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. Whereas ostensibly there to speak about her newfound alliance with Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Ukraine conflict, and different right-wing tradition conflict gripes, she additionally discovered time to complain about how exhausting it’s being a congresswoman.

“The character of this job, it retains members of Congress and senators in Washington a lot of the time—an excessive amount of of the time, to be trustworthy with you—that we don’t get to go residence and spend extra time with our households, our pals, all in our district, or perhaps simply be common folks,” the Georgia lawmaker grumbled. “As a result of this job is so demanding, it’s changed into virtually year-round.”

She continued: “And for these of us within the Home of Representatives, we’ve got to run for Congress each two years. So that you’re virtually campaigning practically all the time that you simply’re right here serving as a consultant.”

After saying this was a “recipe for catastrophe,” Greene then fumed about her Home wage and the way she had taken a large pay lower to serve in Congress. (Greene’s father had bought his general-contracting firm to her and her now ex-husband again in 2002.)

“Turning into a member of Congress has made my life depressing. I made much more cash earlier than I bought right here. I’ve misplaced cash since I’ve gotten right here,” she groused, including: “It’s not a life that I believe is like one thing that I take pleasure in as a result of I don’t take pleasure in it.”

Greene’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Members of the Home of Representatives earn a wage of $174,000 a 12 months. Moreover, the Home was in session for 164 days final 12 months, that means Rep. Greene was required to work lower than half the calendar 12 months.

Greene, who was kicked off of committees within the final Congressional session because of her violently conspiratorial rantings, was given plum assignments after the GOP narrowly regained the bulk within the Home and McCarthy was elected speaker.

After the far-right lawmaker threw her assist behind McCarthy throughout his chaotic struggle for the speakership, she was positioned on the Home Oversight and Homeland Safety committees.

