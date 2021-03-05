Mirror Coatings Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd (NBC), General Optics (Asia) Limited, CASIX, The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Mirror Coatings Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for mirror coatings is expected to register a CAGR of about 5%, globally, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Mirror Coatings Market are Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials Co. Ltd (NBC), General Optics (Asia) Limited, CASIX, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema Group and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Sector

– Mirror coatings are backing paints used for optical reflection. They are based on silver and aluminum substrates. These coatings preserve the quality of overall finished products in terms of durability, color, and texture.

– It is estimated that in the United Kingdom around 27,000 – 50,000 new homes are to be built by 2022 where the application of mirror coatings is anticipated which in turn creates scope for this market.

– Hence, owing to the growing construction activities, especially in Asia-Pacific and North American countries, the demand for mirror coatings is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

