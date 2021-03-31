MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027 ! Illumina Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Qiagen Perkin Elmer Inc. Takara Bio Inc.
The insight Partners Research has announced the addition of the “MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast, Trends Analysis &Opportunity Assessment 2020-2027 ”report to their offering.
According to our new research study on “miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the miRNA sequencing and assay market along with the factors governing its growth.
Based on product, the consumables segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the library preparation segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A significant demand for library preparation kits in the library construction applications owing to their capability to shorten the RNA fragmentation process, and increasing research activities pertaining to complex life sciences process are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market for the library preparation kits segment. Also, rising demand for custom miRNA panels is likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in NGS techniques are driving the growth of the segment.
Company Profiles
- Illumina Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Qiagen
- Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- NorgenBiotek Corp
- TriLinkBioTechnologies Inc
- Lexogen GmbH
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research. However, the challenges related to delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics may hinder the market growth.
Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek Corp, TriLink BioTechnologies Inc, Lexogen GmbH, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among the leading companies operating in the miRNA sequencing and assay market.
miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Product
miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market – by Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis
- Nanopore
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by End User
- Research Institute
- Academia
- CRO
miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South and Central America
