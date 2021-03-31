MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027 ! Illumina Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Qiagen Perkin Elmer Inc. Takara Bio Inc.

According to our new research study on “miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the miRNA sequencing and assay market along with the factors governing its growth.

Based on product, the consumables segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the library preparation segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A significant demand for library preparation kits in the library construction applications owing to their capability to shorten the RNA fragmentation process, and increasing research activities pertaining to complex life sciences process are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market for the library preparation kits segment. Also, rising demand for custom miRNA panels is likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in NGS techniques are driving the growth of the segment.

Company Profiles

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

NorgenBiotek Corp

TriLinkBioTechnologies Inc

Lexogen GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research. However, the challenges related to delivery, efficacy, and specificity of miRNA-based therapeutics may hinder the market growth.

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs, Norgen Biotek Corp, TriLink BioTechnologies Inc, Lexogen GmbH, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among the leading companies operating in the miRNA sequencing and assay market.

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Product

Library Preparation

Consumables

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market – by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Nanopore

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by End User

Research Institute

Academia

CRO

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



