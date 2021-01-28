Miraculous growth in Digital banking market is expected to reach US$ 9012.34 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period due to the advent of AI-based smart solutions

The global research report titled Digital banking market was published by Absolute Markets Insights. The study elucidates current market statistics, in addition to underlying future predictions of the Digital banking market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027 . The research report has been compiled by means of effective techniques such as primary and secondary research methodologies. Top level industries are enlisted in order to obtain penetrative business insights. The companies profiled in this research report include erudite information on product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

Banks are deploying AI-based solutions that are compliant with ethical practices focusing on competitiveness and profitability. The advent of AI-based chatbots and robo advisors that helps customers manage their finances better, detect fraud, bill payments and prevent money laundering is expected to drive the digital banking market. SBI launched SIA which is an AI-enabled virtual assistant specializing in assisting customers their banking tasks and supposedly handles nearly 10,000 queries per second. HDFC, has introduced “Eva,” which is an Electronic Virtual Assistant.

The same provides information about the bank’s products and services out rightly. Another product named EnlightBot duly helps the online customers in understanding the loan-acquiring process. This product also helps in utilizing other facilities of Udyamimitra. The Bank of America launched “Erica” which specializes in recommending smart solutions to bank’s customers. However, owing to their complex processes these technological innovations can sometimes be expensive, thus critically impacting the overall digital banking market growth and also not letting the small & medium firms to adopt the technology. But at the same time, the introduction of AI in banking is not just limited to chatbots. This also includes the usage of software robotics by organizations that commonly helps in achieving a better functional design. The firm named JPMorgan Chase has recently launched COIN to analyze complex contracts saving, thus saving ample amount of man-hours.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital banking market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global digital banking market is expected to reach US$ 8646.34 million by 2027, as there is an increasing demand for AI-based solutions.

Retail banking segment held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. The application of automated credit scoring and service chatbots is expected to aid the particular segment and also the global digital baking digital banking market in general.

On the basis of organization size, the small & medium enterprise segments is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 2.5% over the next eight years. The collaborative AI-driven tools primarily built on shared datasets enables safer and efficient banking for the small market participants.

Some of the players operating in the digital banking market are ACI Worldwide, Ally Financial Inc., Backbase, Capital Banking Solutions, CR2, Digiliti Money, Inc, Fiserv, Inc., Infosys Ltd., Innofis, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kony, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, Technisys, Temenos Headquarters SA, TRG Mobilearth Inc., Urban FT (North America), LLC, amongst others.

Digital Banking Market :

By Deployment Type

Cloud based

On-Premise

Digital banking market By Banking Type

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

By Solutions

Payments

Processing Services

Customer and Channel Management

Risk Management

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Size Enterprises

Digital banking market By Technology

BaaS (Banking as a Service)

BaaP (Banking as a Platform)

Cloud-Based

White Label Banking

Chatbots

By Payment Verticals

Banking Cards

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

Uniform Payment Interface (UPI)

Mobile Wallets

Point of Sale (POS)

Mobile Banking

Internet Banking

Micro ATMs

Digital banking market By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



