«Ministry of Immigration»: Union resistance | free press

Interior Minister Seehofer is also responsible for migration and integration. The Greens want to separate the two areas and create a new ministry. The representative of the trade union faction, Frei, strongly objected.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union’s Department of Vice Thorsten Frei (CDU) has dismissed the green idea of ​​a ministry for immigration issues as “absolute nonsense”.

“Instead of creating completely redundant bureaucratic structures, integration should remain a cross-cutting task for all ministries,” Frei said of the German news agency in Berlin on Wednesday. “The proposal to combine the issues of immigration and identity or gender politics in one house completely ignores the needs of our country.”

The Greens want to bundle issues of equality and participation in a separate ministry. “To this end, we will separate the duties of the Immigration Service from the Ministry of the Interior,” the election manifesto said. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock recently pointed to this concept in a video published on the website of the Turkish Community in Germany.

“It’s good that Ms. Baerbock is dropping the mask before the election,” Frei said. “The Greens are simply not a party to the center, but driven solely by their own ideology.” They wanted “unlimited migration to Germany at any cost” and lower barriers. The Union, on the other hand, stands for “size and middle”. “With our Asylum Act we protect those who are persecuted, and with the Labor Migration Act we also enable migration into the labor market.”

In the video, Baerbock also argued in favor of embedding Turkish immigration to Germany more firmly in teaching materials. The people who came here in the 1960s and 1970s as so-called guest workers and their families had “decisively shaped West German society economically, culturally, socially and politically,” Baerbock said. “This also makes the Turkish immigration story a great German success story for our country.”

Nevertheless, the lifetime achievement of the guest workers at the time would hardly be appreciated enough. Many had poor qualifications and hard physical work, living in precarious and precarious conditions, often separated from their families and without opportunities to learn German well, Baerbock said. Their stories and those of their descendants should receive “a lot more attention, in textbooks, in our shared historical memory”. Polyphony is the strength of Germany.