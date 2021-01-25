Ministry of Health clarifies home test plans | Free press

Currently, rapid tests should only be given to doctors, medical or healthcare facilities, but not a few hope that such tests will also be available at home. In any case, the Federal Ministry of Health sees opportunities for the future.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the planned corona home tests are about new, simple procedures that are not yet available.

“We are talking emphatically about self-tests that are easier to handle,” a spokesman for the ministry in Berlin said Monday. The products must be certified and meaningful enough and also feasible for lay people so that the chance of incorrect results is relatively low. That is a perspective. “There are no rapid tests that are certified and available in sufficient quantities to qualify for such a scheme.”

The Ministry of Health plans to amend the “Medical Device Supply Regulation”, which allows rapid antigen testing for personal use to be privately purchased in the future. At the moment, rapid tests may only be given to doctors, medical or health care facilities and educational institutions have also been potential recipients since December. However, previous rapid antigen tests, as with PCR tests, require a cotton swab to be taken deep into the nose or throat with a cotton swab. This is quite unsuitable for self-testing.

