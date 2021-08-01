Minister Seehofer wants to continue deportation to Afghanistan | free press

The Bundeswehr has withdrawn from Afghanistan. The Taliban are on the rise Deportations have yet to take place in the country, Interior Minister Seehofer said.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) wants to keep deportations to Afghanistan – despite the advance of the Taliban there.

“We are currently negotiating with Afghanistan so that we can continue to deport criminals there,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “How can you justify the fact that criminals can no longer be sent back to their home country?” “We also need to ask ourselves whether there are ways to increase voluntary departures. If a detainee is pardoned part of his sentence, he may leave voluntarily.”

In recent years, only men – mainly criminals and so-called terrorist threats – have been sent back to Afghanistan against their will. The Bundeswehr ended its deployment there at the end of June. At the same time as the international forces withdrew, the militant Islamist Taliban launched several offensives and brought numerous districts under their control.

After the pandemic, Seehofer wants to increase the number of deportations in general. «The Corona period was not the time for deportations. Every country in the world is afraid of imported infections,” he said. “We will increase that considerably after Corona. We cannot be content that things are difficult. Those who do not have a right of residence must leave the country. Anyone who gives up on this principle is giving up the rule of law.”