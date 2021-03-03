Minister investigates legal action against KSK commander | Free press

In fact, the youngest KSK commander should be leading a reform process as the Defense Secretary is considering launching judicial disciplinary proceedings against him.

Berlin (AP) – Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is investigating disciplinary proceedings against Commander Markus Kreitmayr following the Special Forces Command (KSK) incidents.

The CDU politician said in the Bundestag’s Defense Committee on Wednesday, as participants in the on-going meeting of the German news agency said, that she had to decide on the opening. Like any other soldier in the Bundeswehr, Kreitmayr is entitled to a fair and transparent procedure.

The KSK has been shaken in recent years by various scandals surrounding right-wing extremist incidents. Kreitmayr took over in 2018 and is expected to lead a reform process.

The Brigadier General is accused of his soldiers being able to throw potted or possibly stolen ammunition into boxes (“amnesties”) from March to May last year without any consequences. The KSK commander stated that he independently ordered the ammunition collection by oral order on April 1, 2020, Kramp-Karrenbauer said Wednesday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said the past handling of ammunition and explosives in the KSK was “completely unacceptable”. According to the information, she spoke of a culture of carelessness, indiscipline and systematic ignoring of rules. Responsibilities and responsibilities should be identified and prosecuted.

You currently have no evidence that a previous information leak at the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) is related to the ammunition fundraising campaign. A MAD Lieutenant Colonel last year shared details of an already completed attack on a KSK soldier in Saxony with commanding soldiers.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99