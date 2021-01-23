Minister Heil confirms: Probably no pension increases in 2021 | Free press

The pension development always follows the wage development of the previous year. And since this stagnated in the Corona year 2020, a pension increase will probably also expire. Only the pensioners in the east of the republic can hope for a very low one because of the adjustment.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Social Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has confirmed statements made by pension insurance that pensioners can hardly hope for an increase in their salary this year.

“We should expect that there will be no pension increase in the west this year and only a very small one in the east because of the alignment,” said Heil of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). Pension development almost automatically always follows the wage development of the previous year.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99