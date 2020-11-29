Mining Truck Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030
Mining Truck Market by 2030:Mining trucks are mechanized vehicles, which are used as on-road and off-road transportation mediums for heavy mining and construction. They are haul vehicles that continuously used in mining, refining, and dumping grounds as their gigantic wheels can carry several tons of weight. Currently, different types of mining trucks, such as rear dump trucks, bottom dump trucks, water trucks, and lube trucks, are used in multiple industries across the globe. The most commonly used type is the large bottom dump truck, utilized to haul and transport large quantities of mined material, which is estimated to further boost the market over the forecast period.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast unit
|Value (USD)
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, Capacity, and Drive
|Regions covered
|North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa
|Companies covered
|BAS Mining Trucks, Caterpillar, Inc., European Truck Factory GmbH, H-E Parts International, LLC, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr, OJSC Belaz, Terex Corporation, and The Parker Bay Company
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
- The pandemic has hampered the manufacturing sector. It is estimated to take a long time for every manufacturer to revive.
- The shutdown of Original Equipment Manufacturers’ (OEM) assembly plants had a pronounced effect on the rest of the industry along with numerous suppliers and sub-suppliers.
- A global restrain is expected to be witnessed on the supply chain after the lockdown. This would lead companies to relaunch their manufacturing plants.
- There will be a slow restarting of operations, first for plants and then for suppliers. Plants that support the most profitable vehicles are estimated to be the first to revive.
- After the lockdown eases, the major challenge to be faced by the industry is to work while maintaining social distancing as restrictions on public life are expected to continue for a long while.
Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
Rise in adoption of automation and increase in industrialization are estimated to propel the demand for mining trucks globally. However, increase in harmful effects on natural reserves due to pollution caused by mining activities restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of electric mining trucks into the market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
The mining truck market trends are as follows:
Rise in adoption of automation
Mining operations have been automated by many companies to increase their productivity. Therefore, adapting to new technology increases productivity and decreases the number of accidents as less human involvement is required. In addition, adoption of automation by some major mining companies has also forced their competitors to shift as well. This is further expected to boost the mining truck market over the forecast period.
Increase in industrialization
Increase in use of energy sources, such as steel, cement, and power, by industries across the globe has created a huge demand for the mining process as many industries are directly dependent on these energy sources. Thus, growth in the mining industry is expected to significantly boost the global mining truck market over the forecast period.
Key segments covered:
|Segments
|Sub-segments
|Type
|
|Application
|
|Capacity
|
|Drive
|
Key benefits of the report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the mining truck market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the mining truck market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the mining truck market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
