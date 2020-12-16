Mining Equipment Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast

Mining Equipment Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Mining Equipment Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global mining equipment market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 76.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 120.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of metals & minerals globally.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Mining Equipment Market Development:

Presence of regulations and upcoming applicable regulations by the authorities is also expected to drive the market growth

Growth of demand of used/pre-owned equipment due to emergence of unorganized miners is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

In July 2018, Sandvik AB announced that they have completed the acquisition of Inrock. With this acquisition Sandvik is expected to expand its products & services portfolio along with the share of the market.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the mining equipment market are Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Mining Machines JSC, Atlas Copco AB, SANY GROUP, Doosan Corporation, Equipment North Inc., RTM Equipment, DAKOTA EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING INC., ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC., minemaster.eu, Konecranes, XCMG Group, BEML Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and AARD Mining Equipment.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Mining Equipment Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

