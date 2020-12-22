Mining Equipment Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026 | Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Mining Equipment Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global mining equipment market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 76.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 120.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of metals & minerals globally.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Mining Equipment Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mining equipment market are Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Mining Machines JSC, Atlas Copco AB, SANY GROUP, Doosan Corporation, Equipment North Inc., RTM Equipment, DAKOTA EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING INC., ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC., minemaster.eu, Konecranes, XCMG Group, BEML Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and AARD Mining Equipment.

Global Mining Equipment Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Presence of regulations and upcoming applicable regulations by the authorities is also expected to drive the market growth

Growth of demand of used/pre-owned equipment due to emergence of unorganized miners is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

In July 2018, Sandvik AB announced that they have completed the acquisition of Inrock. With this acquisition Sandvik is expected to expand its products & services portfolio along with the share of the market.

If opting for the Global version of Mining Equipment Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Mining Equipment Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Mining Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

How Does This Mining Equipment Market Insights Help?

Mining Equipment Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

The Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To Increase insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Mining Equipment Market” and its commercial landscape

