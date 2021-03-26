Mining Chemicals Market to Soar at 5.85% CAGR to 2026

Global Mining Chemicals market size was valued at $1955.63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2911.54 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.85% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Grinding Aids, Flocculants, Collectors, Frothers. By application, the mining chemicals market is classified into Ferrous Metals, Industrial Minerals, Mineral Fuels. On the basis of region, the mining chemicals industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

Grinding Aids Flocculants Collectors Frothers

By Application:

Ferrous Metals Industrial Minerals Mineral Fuels

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the mining chemicals market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Solvay SA BASF SE Clariant AG Sasol Limited Arkema S.A. Huntsman Corporation The Dow Chemical Company SNF Holding Company The Chemours Company Chevron Phillips Chemical Solenis LLC Kemira Oyj

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global mining chemicals market. To classify and forecast global mining chemicals market based on product, application. To identify drivers and challenges for global mining chemicals market. To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global mining chemicals market. To conduct pricing analysis for global mining chemicals market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mining chemicals market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of mining chemicals Raw material suppliers Market research and consulting firms Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers Organizations, forums and alliances related to mining chemicals

