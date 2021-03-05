Mining Chemicals Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – BASF SE, Solvay, Chevron Phillips Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG and AECI

The Mining Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global mining chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Mining Chemicals Market are BASF SE, Solvay, Chevron Phillips Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG and AECI and others.

The market is likely to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to a steady rise in the metal prices, increasing mining exploration spending, and new mining projects in various countries, like Canada, United States, Australia, India, Russia, and South Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

– Mining chemicals aid the mining and mineral processing industries to attain the maximum efficiency through improved selectivity, higher recovery, while providing environmental benefits.

– With the increase in the consumption of these metals, mining activities for these metals have surged globally, especially in Canada and Mexico. In the metal mining processes, mining chemicals are required at the stage of processing the respective ores.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for mining chemicals market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

– Besides this, Chinese manufacturers export large volumes of mining chemicals to neighboring countries.

– India is well endowed in terms of most of the minerals. The country produces nearly 87 minerals, including four fuel minerals, 10 metallic minerals, 47 non-metallic minerals, 3 atomic minerals, and 23 minor minerals (including building and other materials).

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

