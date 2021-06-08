Minimally Invasive Surgery in Gynaecology Market Expecting Rapid Growth by 2028| Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Zimmer Biomet

Gynecologic surgery is surgery on any part of a woman’s reproductive system, including the vagina, cervix, uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. Gynecologic surgeons often do procedures on a woman’s urinary tract as well, including the bladder.

Minimally invasive surgery refers to any surgical procedure that is performed through tiny incisions instead of a large opening. Because your surgeon will make smaller incisions, you will likely have a quicker recovery time and less pain than traditional open surgery but with the same benefits as traditional surgery.

Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery is the use of less invasive techniques, such as laparoscopy or hysteroscopy, to surgically treat gynecologic conditions. Minimally invasive techniques require no or only a few small incisions, rather than one large incision.

This type of surgery offers patients several benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery times, reduced pain, and scarring. In many cases, minimally invasive surgery also offers a higher accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgery.

Key Players-

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BEMA MEDICAL, Tegra Medical, Fortimedix Surgical, Eurosurgical Ltd., GENICON, Europages, Medi-Globe GmbH, Silex Medical, LLC, Freudenberg Medical, General Electric Company, Intuitive Surgical, Eximis Surgical, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Check-Cap, Cook, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens among others.

By Product Type

Surgical Devices

Monitoring and Visualization Systems

Ultrasound Equipment

X-Ray Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment

Computed Tomography Scanners

Laparoscopy Devices

Endosurgical Equipment

Electrosurgical Equipment

By Application

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Breast Surgery

Adrenalectomy Surgery

Anti-Reflux Surgery

Cancer Surgery

Obesity Surgery

By Technology

Transcatheter Surgery

Laparoscopy Surgery

Non-Visual Imaging

Medical Robotics

By End Users

Hospital Surgical Departments

Outpatient Surgery Centers

Group Practices

Individual Surgeons

