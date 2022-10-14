Minecraft star Dream accused of grooming and pedophilia

On October 13, a Twitter burner account @burner39413705 shared an archived thread, accusing Minecraft star Clay “Dream” of grooming and pedophilia.

The thread showcased a sequence of Twitter consumer Anastasia (@oxeclean) updates. She claimed that Dream revealed his face to her two years in the past whereas he was “flirting” along with her when she was a minor.

Anastasia acknowledged that Dream related along with her by way of his private Snapchat quantity and Twitter deal with. She additionally claimed that he revealed his face as a result of “he was scared.”

Following the preliminary statements, Anastasia shared a screenshot from her Snapchat dialog, revealing that the YouTuber had been in contact along with her since March 19, 2020.

The burner account then shared a response by a group member, stating that they have been skeptical concerning the accusations and that they have been ready for a response from YouTuber Boyinaband.

Anastasia responded and shared a snippet of her private dialog with Dream. She mentioned:

“I am not right here to completely show my expertise that I do know occurred. I do not care about exhibiting each receipt. Here is me telling him I am 18 SOON (not but). I additionally imagine I clearly had ’17’ in my bio the identical time I’ve 20 now. I’ve him asking for my snap and we talked about college.”

Anastasia adopted up by sharing some extra texts and acknowledged that the dialog was “cringe and gross”:

The burner account shared Anastasia’s remaining replace relating to the scenario. She revealed that Dream’s “worst flirt” got here from Snapchat, which was subsequently deleted:

“None of it’s acceptable for a ‘fan’ and influencer to be this shut, particularly since I used to be nonetheless 17 and at school and he knew that. It crosses the road when he is sending me his enormous home/inviting me. The worst of flirt that I recall was on Snapchat and clearly these delete.”

Anastasia lastly talked about that Dream acquired in contact along with her whereas he was nonetheless along with his ex-partner and alleged that the latter “cheated” on Clay along with his minor followers:

“This was all whereas he was along with his ex, did not she cheat with minors who have been followers of his too? Energy couple ig (I suppose) idk (I do not know) idc (I do not care) about these individuals. It was a short-lived part after I was in a really dangerous place and after I began speaking to him as an individual. I finished supporting bc (as a result of) he wasn’t fascinating.”

Twitter group reacts to the accusations

The burner account’s tweet went viral on social media, with greater than 142 group members becoming a member of the dialog thread. Here is what they needed to say:

@burner39413705 @oxeclean @Dream Dream and his pals get groomer allegations like as soon as each 6 months, this additionally occurred in June and was confirmed to be false. I am going to keep impartial till Dream goes house and may defend himself, as a result of this appears like a repeat of Manatreed. @burner39413705 @oxeclean @Dream Dream and his pals get groomer allegations like as soon as each 6 months, this additionally occurred in June and was confirmed to be false. I am going to keep impartial till Dream goes house and may defend himself, as a result of this appears like a repeat of Manatreed.

On the time of writing, Dream had not launched an official assertion relating to the intense accusations in opposition to him.



