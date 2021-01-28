Mind-boggling growth in Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market was valued at US$ 1082.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16,228.8 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 38.8% over the forecast period

Absolute Markets Insights has added a comprehensive analysis titled Sports Player Tracking and Analytics Market to its massive repository. The report is structured in a way to provide effective exploratory techniques such as quantitative and quantitative analysis, used to obtain appropriate data of the desired market. Useful graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, and pictures also make the report analysis more lucid to readers.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=309

In recent years, adoption of IoT in sports industry has been consistently rising. Wide variety of software solutions and devices are being used for recording, analyzing and improving performance of athletes. These technologies are actively being used by coaches and training professionals across most of the sports categories. Software solutions are enabling recording of crucial data pointers while players are on the field enabling them to visualize and improve performance. Smartphones as well as tablets are enable training information to be simpler and easily accessible to sports management which is influencing the market growth. Also, a rise in adoption of SaaS-based sports software in the sports events is anticipated to propel the evolution of the market over the forecast period. Sports player tracking and analytics market is witnessing innovations in terms of adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies not only in the performance analysis domain but also in areas of audience engagement, marketing, sports event planning and similar areas.

This extensive report also focuses on the advancements of technological platform, tools, and methodologies which help to provide proper guidelines to the businesses. Furthermore, the study also delivers a detailed description of effective sales strategies which help to discover global clients rapidly.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global sports player tracking and analytics market is expected to reach US$ 16,228.8 million by 2027 over the forecast period due to recent trend in enhancing performance of sport players.

Health Assessment, Team Performance and Athlete Performance application areas are expanding their presence in the sports player tracking and analytics market. These segments are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

The Hockey segment is expected to exceed US$ 1,551.2 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific sports player tracking and analytics market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 41.1% over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. Catapult, Chetu Inc., Competitive Sports Analysis, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., IBM Corporation, Kinduct, Opta, Real Sports Analytics, SAS Institute Inc., SMTSportsMEDIA Technology, Sportradar AG, Sportvision, STATS LLC, Synergy, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, TruMedia Networks, and ZTC.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=309

Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market :

By Sports:

Soccer

Cricket

Hockey

Basketball

Auto Racing

Others

Sports Player Tracking and Analytics market By Application:

Team Performance

Athlete Performance

Health Assessment

Fan Preferences and Engagement

Pricing Optimization

Video Analysis

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



For More Information Visit@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Sports-Player-Tracking-and-Analytics-Market-2019-2027-309

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/